Moline built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 15-2 win over Rock Island Alleman at Rock Island Alleman High on May 6 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 29, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Rock Island and Moline took on Quincy on April 25 at Quincy High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.