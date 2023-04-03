Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Morrison bottled Port Byron Riverdale 11-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on March 28, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Bartlett and Morrison took on Sherrard on March 30 at Morrison High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.