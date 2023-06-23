Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Goose Lake Northeast nipped Wilton 2-1 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.
In recent action on June 17, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wilton took on Davenport North on June 14 at Davenport North High School.
