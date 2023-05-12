Peru St. Bede handed Orion a tough 12-9 loss in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 12.
In recent action on May 5, Orion faced off against Princeton.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.