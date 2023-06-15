Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 10-0 on June 15 in Iowa baseball.
In recent action on June 6, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie.
