Sherrard weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Taylor Ridge Rockridge on April 6 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on March 30, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Orion and Sherrard took on Morrison on March 30 at Morrison High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.