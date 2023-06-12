Davenport North dominated from start to finish in an imposing 10-4 win over Clinton at Davenport North High on June 12 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on May 29, Davenport North faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Clinton took on Anamosa on June 3 at Anamosa High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.