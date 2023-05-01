Taylor Ridge Rockridge showed top form to dominate Morrison during a 17-6 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
Recently on April 27, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Monmouth-Roseville in a baseball game.
