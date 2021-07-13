Camanche knocks out West Liberty baseball with extra-inning walkoff win

In a game in which neither team led for more than half an inning at a time, Camanche's Kyle DeWeerdt struck the deciding blow in Tuesday's Class 2A district semifinal matchup against West Liberty.

The senior's walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning scored Tucker Dickherber to beat Comets 5-4 and send his team into Saturday's Class 2A district final against Wilton.

Dickherber, who got on base five times in the game, had reached on a two-out error.

West Liberty, which twice led by two runs only to see Camanche rally, ends its season at 10-15.

Both teams got off to fast starts.

West Liberty staked itself to quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Caleb Wulf doubled home Lake Newton and then scored on a fielder's choice.

It didn't take long for Camanche to bounce back, however, as RBI singles by Mike Delzell and Mason Byrns tied the game 2-2 through one inning.

And that was it for the scoring until the top of the fifth inning, when a two-out, two run single from Tyler Jones put West Liberty up 4-2.