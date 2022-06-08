Comets ride Wulf strikeouts, Cassady triple play to win over Durant

WEST LIBERTY — When there was a play that needed to be made Wednesday night, the West Liberty baseball team seemed to find a way to make it.

Caleb Wulf led the Comets to a 6-0 victory against the Durant Wildcats in West Liberty in a River Valley Conference South Division game that saw the senior ace throw a complete-game shutout and strike out 13 while allowing just three hits.

“It’s a great win for us, especially at home. We haven’t had very many home games,” the senior pitcher said. “It’s a good win. We came out and hit the ball pretty well and played pretty well on defense. Collectively, we did everything we needed to do.”

Three of those strikeouts came consecutively to end the sixth.

After loading the bases and facing a full count to Durant’s Kyle DeWulf, the Comet all-stater got DeWulf looking and took down the next two Wildcat hitters on six pitches.

“There, it was us not being locked in to start the inning,” said Wulf, a Southeastern Community College commit. “I think I might have started to coast on the mound, but I knew I had to anchor down and pull it together.”

Durant started the inning with Nate Voss getting hit by a Wulf pitch and senior Ethan Gast lining his second base hit of the night to set up Ben Orr reaching on an error.

In the fifth, junior shortstop Colin Cassady bailed out the Comets with a triple play to end the threat posed by the Wildcats.

Drake Shelangoski reached on an error and stole second before Garrett Hollenback walked to put two on. Cassady, playing right over second base, caught a sharply hit ball off the bat of Tevin Miller, tagged the base and threw to first in the blink of an eye as West Liberty got out of the jam.

“Colin was on his toes and made a great play,” Wulf said. “That got us got in the dugout with momentum on our side, and we kept it going with a few hits.”

At the plate, Wulf went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

West Liberty (4-6, 3-3 RVC) batted around the order and scored four runs in the sixth to put a wider gap between the sides after Wulf singled and scored on a wild pitch in the first for the game’s first score.

“We didn’t play very well on Monday night (in a 6-2 loss at Iowa City Regina),” said West Liberty head coach Troy Wulf. “Caleb did a good job on the mound tonight and set the tone. Offensively, we kept chipping away. We’re still trying to find ourselves at the plate and get some consistency.

“A lot of the (trouble) came from things we created. But we were able to stop it instead of letting it become a big inning (for Durant). We made plays when we needed to. But now, the other side is, let’s try and not get ourselves in that position by walking the leadoff guy or an error.”

All four Comet runs in the frame came after Durant (7-4, 5-3 RVC) retired West Liberty’s No. 8 and 9 hitters to start the inning.

“Tonight, there were a lot of mental mistakes that cost us,” said Durant head coach Shawn Dierickx. “Caleb is a good pitcher. He spots the ball well and keeps you off balance. Our struggle this year has been that there’s been nights where we get up and nights where we don’t. That’s something we have to even out.

“We’ll learn from it and keep getting better. The goal is to keep getting better until July 2 and hit our peak.”

Cassady, the Comets’ leadoff hitter, reset the lineup by drawing a walk and moving to second on an errant pitch. The Comets kept the inning alive when Wulf legged out an infield base hit to score the junior shortstop.

Ty Jones followed with a base hit, and Drake Collins walked to load the bases for Ryker Dengler, who walked to bring in a run.

“We hit the ball when we needed to tonight, which we haven’t done a lot of this year. When we do that, we score runs like we did tonight,” said the freshman Dengler, who was in right field but has played several positions this season for the Comets. “I’ve moved around (in the field) and played a lot of positions. But I go where I’m needed, and everyone helps me along.”

Dengler drove in the Comets' last run of the night with a base hit to score Jones, who doubled off the right-field wall.

The Comets’ No. 6 hitter, freshman right fielder Tytan Griffith, then took a 1-2 pitch back up the middle to plate a pair.

West Liberty hits the road on Thursday for a game at Camanche while Durant is at Anamosa. Both games are crossover games between the two sides of the RVC.

“I think there’s a lot of parity in the conference. It all depends on who you match up against,” said the West Liberty skipper. “You have to be ready to play ball. We don’t have a true cellar-dweller.

“Our next goal is to get back to .500 and go from there.”

West Liberty 6, Durant 0

Durant;000;000;0--;0;3;2

West Liberty;104;010;x--;6;8;2

Caleb Wulf and Drake Collins. Bryce Czarnetzki, Cooper Huston and Tevin Miller, Garrett Hollenback. Two or more hits -- West Liberty Wulf, Ty Jones; Durant Ethan Gast. 2B -- Jones. RBI -- Ryker Denger 2, Wulf, Tytan Griffith 2. Records -- West Liberty 4-6, 3-3 RVC; Durant 7-4, 5-3 RVC

