Durant takes advantage of 12 walks to beat Regina

IOWA CITY — Durant took what it was given Saturday night.
The Wildcats took advantage of 12 walks and four errors to cruise to a 15-5 Class 2A district final win in six innings over Iowa City Regina.
"It's something since Day 1 that I preach is what you're up there trying to do in each count and they believe in it, and I think that's part of our success in hitting," Durant head coach Shawn Dierickx said. "Even though we have great athletes, too, it's all on them. They follow the approach and I think that's what's working for us."
Durant faces Monticello, a team it beat 4-3 earlier this season, in a substate final in Maquoketa Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The big inning came in the fifth, Durant (11-4) scoring seven runs on four hits.
Already leading 4-3, Drew DeLong led off the inning with a walk, took second on an errant pickoff throw, advanced to third on a single from Ben Orr, then scored on another errant pickoff throw from Regina starter Alex Meister.
That ended Meister's night, but Kyle Schooley didn't fare any better in relief, walking four and giving up three more hits as Durant upped its lead to 11-3.
That lead grew in the top of the sixth. Four more Wildcats were walked, including a bases-loaded walk to Ethan Gast, one of three Regina (7-5) free passes issued with the bases full on the night.
Jake Willkomm delivered the big blow of the inning with a two-run single, part of a 3-for-4, 3 RBI night out of the No. 9 hole.
"I had to hit them in because who knows if the people behind me will," Willkomm said. "I have confidence they would, but with two outs, men on, I've got to hit them in, can't be looking for walks. ... I was just swinging at strikes and hitting them."
Of the 12 walks, nine came in the final two innings.
"The biggest thing is, I wait most of the time, unless I get a first pitch I really like, I'll take them, and I'll keep taking until I get the pitch I like," said senior starting pitcher Brendan Paper, who was walked in all four plate appearances and scored four times. "Tonight I got a ton of away pitches. I didn't really like them so I didn't swing, because if I can get on base, that's a run."
Regina took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Durant scored three in the second thanks to a two-out RBI single from Nolan DeLong and a two-run single from Drew DeLong that ricocheted off of second base to put the Wildcats up 3-1.
The Regals struck back in the third inning, and needed just one hit to do it.
Eli De Los Santos led off the inning with a single, then stole second and third to set the table for Chase Becker, who drove in De Los Santos and reached first base on an error.
Becker stole second, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Meister walked and stole second to put runners at second and third with one out.
Paper struck out McCoy, but walked the next two batters, the free pass to Danny Molony the damaging one to tie the game and keep the bases loaded.
Paper rebounded to strike out Kyle Schooley to keep the game tied, and Durant retook the lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Willkomm.
Paper entered the night 0-3 with a 6.07 ERA but went out Saturday, knowing if he could hold the Regina offense in check, the Wildcats would be in business.
"If it was three, I knew I could beat them," Paper said. "Every batter, we had a different plan, up and down, inside and out, breaking balls and everything."
Gast entered in relief in the fourth inning. Durant's pitching wasn't stellar either Saturday night as Paper and Gast combined to walk nine batters, but they buckled down when needed to avoid any big innings, the difference in the game.
"He's probably the most underrated pitcher in our conference," Dierickx said of Gast, "and he wasn't on tonight and he knows it. But I know he's as tough as nails. ... I don't worry about him."
