Muscatine baseball on mission to restore program success

Grant Pippert looks out at the outfield at Tom Bruner Field and sees a rich history of Muscatine High School baseball that he wants to be restored.

The fourth-year head coach and MHS social studies teacher, now entrenched in the Muskie baseball program, sees a future for Muscatine baseball that he hopes looks a lot like the past.

"We have a lot of new faces this season," Pippert said. "We expect to keep getting better. We're replacing seven starters, so there have been some growing pains.

"Some of the kids care too much. They're trying to do too much. We're young, but we're talented and super athletic."

Muscatine was one of Iowa's most successful baseball programs through the 1950s. Late in the decade, the Muskies rattled off 40 straight wins and won three straight state titles.

Through the '70s, '80s and '90s, Muscatine was represented at the state tournament at least once within the decade.

"There's a history here that we need to appreciate and be humbled by," the MHS head coach said. "We're playing on (Tom Bruner Field) that has been around for 150 years. Think about all the great players that have played here. We should embrace that. There's a culture aspect that is the hard thing. But having seniors that buy into it is key."

But Muscatine hasn't been there since 1998, and Pippert wants that drought to end and was voted eighth in the 10-team MAC in the preseason coaches' poll.

"I'm okay with that," Pippert said. "In my time here, we've gone from 10th to ninth, to eighth. If that's what they think of us, that's okay. We have a lot of growth to do, but I think we're capable of challenging for a MAC championship.

"It's been a 24/7, 365 days thing. The kids put in a lot of work. But my family really makes the sacrifices. I love these kids, and every year I see our group of seniors come through and move on. It's all worth it when kids come and play hard."

The building blocks have been implemented throughout his first three seasons at the helm.

"He cares about everybody," said senior Jaime Martinez of Pippert. "He makes everyone feel welcomed, which makes everyone push harder."

However, while the success has increased, so have the expectations.

Muscatine went 6-23 the season before Pippert took over and finished his first season 9-22.

The Muskies were 5-11 in 2020 and were playing their best ball of the summer late in the season, winning three of the last four, only to have COVID-19 wipe the rest of the season away.

But the resurgence of the program took hold last season, when Muscatine wound up 22-15 overall and 9-9 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, placing in the top five within the league.

"The big thing has been all the offseason work we've been doing," said senior infielder Doug Custis. "We've had to transition into being the (upperclassmen) that are teaching the younger guys how to do it, rather than being the guys that are being taught. But I think it's gone smoothly. Everyone in the program works really hard, which makes everything a lot easier.

"We have a lot of seniors out. A lot of guys that are willing to give up their last summer of high school to play baseball for their high school team. And I think (coach Pippert) is a big part of that. He cares about the program, us, and Muscatine sports in general."

However, the Muskies saw a talented crop of players graduate with the Class of '21. And are in the midst of re-tooling for '22 and beyond.

The Muskies lost valuable pieces at each level: perhaps the most prominent defensive void left was by Diego Ragel. He hit for a .302 average, scored 31 runs and drove in 18 en route to being recognized as an all-MAC honorable mention.

"A big part of this season will be trusting each other," said senior Ethan Cantrell, who replaces Rangel behind the plate. "A lot of our players can make plays. We just need to put them in positions to make them."

Dawson Toborg, Josh Dieckman and Noah Yahn were all on last season's all-MAC team as seniors and left spots to fill. Yahn and Dieckman also saw extensive playing time elsewhere in the field and, along with outfielder Reed Ulses and Rangel, were among the most dangerous bats in the Muskie lineup last summer.

However, with Martinez, Grant Bode, Ty Cozad and Darnell Thompson all back, Pippert sees a ulta-speedy outfield in store for the new season.

Toborg was the team's ace on the mound, collecting a 4-1 record in over 34 innings with an earned run average of 2.45, while Dieckman, Ulses and Yahn all hit over .310.

In replacing them, Pippert sees a new group of Muskies that can find as much -- or more -- success on the field.

Custis is back as a senior after hitting .410 last summer and was an honorable mention in the MAC.

"Baseball is a game of confidence," Custis said. "When you have a coach and teammates that believe in you, it's really easy to believe in yourself. Knowing what we can do makes doing them easier ... We've built up a great culture here. Before Pippert got here, it was one of a lot of individuals playing a team sport. It's nice to look back and see the culture we've built and be a part of it."

"And that rubs off on everyone on the team," Martinez added. "Growing up, you watch the varsity players and want to be them. Now, we're the ones that set the example."

He scored 29 runs and drove in 19 for the Muskies as a junior and is joined by Martinez as the leading hitters to return from a year ago.

However, Martinez sees more growth ahead after hitting .258 as a junior.

"We struggled a little bit last year with our hitting," the senior outfielder said. "We took that into account and worked on that a lot, along with trying to step up and be the team's leaders."

While success this season is at the forefront of all the Muskies' minds, the seniors still want to set the tone for the future.

"Seeing that we're becoming the stepping stones for a great program is really cool," Custis said.

