Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Baseball Team

Pitchers

Caleb Wulf

School: West Liberty Year: Senior

Stats: 6-1 record, 0.90 ERA, .092 WHIP, 54.2 IP, 92 strikeouts, .135 batting average against, .404 avg., seven doubles, three triples, 23 runs scores, 23 RBIs, 19 stolen bases

Honors: IHSBCA Class 2A all-state first team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite team, IHSBCA senior all-star selection

Highlights: Fifth most strikeouts in 2A, best ERA and WHIP, third best batting average against in RVC South, fourth in batting average and RBIs, second in stolen bases, hits (36) and total bases (49)

Ethan Gast

School: Durant Year: Senior

Stats: 3-1 record, 4.13 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 40.2 IP, 47 strikeouts, .236 batting average against, .481 avg., .534 OBP, three doubles, 24 runs scored, 11 RBIs, three stolen bases

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district second team, RVC South team, Loras College commit

Highlights: Tied for most assists (69) in 2A, led RVC South in batting average and singles (35)

Drake Collins

School: West Liberty Year: Junior

Stats: 4-3 record, 1.75 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 48 IP, 64 strikeouts, .188 batting average against, .284 avg., .426 OBP, five doubles, two home runs, 19 runs scored, 19 RBIs, six stolen bases

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district second team, RVC South team,

Highlights: Second best ERA and WHIP in RVC South, fourth most strikeouts and fifth most walks drawn (18)

Catchers

Tate Kronfeldt

School: Wapello Year: Senior

Stats: .388 avg., .523 OBP, two doubles, one home run, 13 RBIs

Honors: SEISC North first team

Highlights: Third most runners caught stealing (nine) in SEISC North, led team in RBIs as well as on-base and slugging percentage

Xavier Lerma

School: Muscatine Year: Junior

Stats: 2-2 record, 33.1 IP, 37 strikeouts, 5.04 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, .333 avg., .415 OBP, 11 doubles, 18 runs scored, 16 RBIs, three stolen bases

Honors: Class 4A all-Southeast district second team, MAC honorable mention

Highlights: Second most runners caught stealing (12), 10th most doubles in MAC, led team in total bases (42) and hits (31)

Infielders

Ben Orr

School: Durant Year: Senior

Stats: 3-0 record, 2.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 27.1 IP, 38 strikeouts, .224 batting average against, .468 avg., .887 slg., five doubles, seven home runs, 31 RBIs, 17 runs scored

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district, RVC Elite team, Loras College commit

Highlights: Tied for second most home runs, fourth best slugging percentage in 2A, led RVC in total bases (55), slugging percentage and RBIs

Colin Cassady

School: West Liberty Year: Junior

Stats: .360 avg., .441 OBP, two doubles, 29 runs scored, 19 RBIs, seven stolen bases

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district second team, RVC South team

Highlights: Second most singles (30) and tied for second most runs scored in RVC South

Doug Custis

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Stats: .347 avg., .462 OBP, seven doubles, one home run, 13 RBIs, 12 runs scored, three stolen bases

Honors: Class 4A all-Southeast district second team, MAC honorable mention

Highlights: Led team in batting average and slugging percentage, third most RBIs

Bryar Runnells

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Junior

Stats: .411 avg., .522 OBP, three doubles, 13 runs scored, five RBIs, five stolen bases

Honors: SEISC North second team

Highlights: Led team in on-base percentage and second most hits (23) and runs scored

Ty Jones

School: West Liberty Year: Junior

Stats: .361 avg., .439 OBP, .417 slg., four doubles, 18 RBIs, 16 runs scored, three stolen bases

Honors: RVC South team

Highlights: Second best batting average on team, third best slugging percentage

Casey Short

School: Wapello Year: Junior

Stats: 30 IP, 35 strikeouts, 3.27 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, .424 avg., .500 OBP, two doubles, seven runs scored, seven RBIs, eight stolen bases

Honors: SEISC North first team

Highlights: Tied for fewest times struck out (six), fifth best batting average in SEISC North, led team in hits (25) and stolen bases

Outfielders

Mason Ormsby

School: Wilton Year: Senior

Stats: .349 avg., .446 OBP, 12 runs scored, three RBIs

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district, RVC South team

Highlights: Tied for fourth most stolen bases in RVC South, led team in hits (22) and runs scored

Gavin Schnepper

School: Wilton Year: Senior

Stats: .368 avg., .526 OBP, two doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, 10 runs scored

Honors: RVC South team

Highlights: Second most home runs, third best slugging percentage in RVC South, led team in batting average and on-base percentage

Nolan DeLong

School: Durant Year: Junior

Stats: .306 avg., .452 OBP, one double, one triple, 14 runs scored, six RBIs, 15 stolen bases

Honors: RVC South team

Highlights: Fourth most stolen bases in RVC, third best batting average and on-base percentage on team

Nathan Voss

School: Durant Year: Senior

Stats: .268 avg., .369 OBP, two doubles, 10 runs scored, five RBIs

Honors: RVC honorable mention

Highlights: Tied for fourth most hits (15) and singles (13) on team

Jaime Martinez

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Stats: .326 avg., .421 OBP, five doubles, one triple, 23 RBIs, 15 runs scored, seven stolen bases

Honors: MAC honorable mention

Highlights: Led team in RBIs, second most total bases (37) and hits (30)

Ty Northrup

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Sophomore

Stats: .448 avg., .515 OBP, .569 slg. five doubles, one triple, 15 RBIs, 11 runs scored

Honors: SEISC North first team (unanimous)

Highlights: Third best batting average, fifth best slugging percentage in SEISC North, led team in RBIs

Utility

Nick Crow

School: Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Year: Senior

Stats: 24.1 IP, 21 strikeouts, .292 avg., .407 OBP, two doubles, eight RBIs, five runs scored

Honors: SEISC North honorable mention

Highlights: Led team in batting average, tied for most hits (14)

Ryker Dengler

School: West Liberty Year: Freshman

Stats: .321 avg., .441 OBP, two doubles, 22 runs scored, 19 RBIs, seven RBIs, seven stolen bases

Honors: RVC honorable mention

Highlights: Fifth most singles (25) in RVC South

Nolan Townsend

School: Wilton Year: Senior

Stats: 2-6 record, 58 IP, 3.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 striketouts, .262 batting average against, .313 avg., .410 OBP, three doubles, six RBIs, four runs scored

Honors: RVC honorable mention, Mount Mercy University commit

Highlights: Led RVC South in innings pitched and batters faced (248)

Garrett Hollenback

School: Durant Year: Junior

Stats: .306 avg., .408 slg., five doubles, six runs scored, five RBIs, three stolen bases

Highlights: Tied for most doubles, third best batting average and slugging percentage on team

Karson Willey

School: Wilton Year: Senior

Stats: 12 IP, .083 batting average against, 15 strikeouts, .263 avg., .431 OBP, two doubles, one home run, nine runs scored, eight RBIs

Honors: RVC South team

Highlights: Lowest batting average against in RVC South, third most RBIs on team

Xander Bieri

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Junior

Stats: .279 avg., .380 OBP, five doubles, 11 RBIs, four runs scored, three stolen bases

Honors: SEISC North second team

Highlights: Most runners caught stealing (20) in Class 2A, second on team in RBIs

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman