Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Baseball Team

Pitchers
Caleb Wulf
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Stats: 6-1 record, 0.90 ERA, .092 WHIP, 54.2 IP, 92 strikeouts, .135 batting average against, .404 avg., seven doubles, three triples, 23 runs scores, 23 RBIs, 19 stolen bases
Honors: IHSBCA Class 2A all-state first team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite team, IHSBCA senior all-star selection
Highlights: Fifth most strikeouts in 2A, best ERA and WHIP, third best batting average against in RVC South, fourth in batting average and RBIs, second in stolen bases, hits (36) and total bases (49)
Ethan Gast
School: Durant Year: Senior
Stats: 3-1 record, 4.13 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 40.2 IP, 47 strikeouts, .236 batting average against, .481 avg., .534 OBP, three doubles, 24 runs scored, 11 RBIs, three stolen bases
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district second team, RVC South team, Loras College commit
Highlights: Tied for most assists (69) in 2A, led RVC South in batting average and singles (35)
Drake Collins
School: West Liberty Year: Junior
Stats: 4-3 record, 1.75 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 48 IP, 64 strikeouts, .188 batting average against, .284 avg., .426 OBP, five doubles, two home runs, 19 runs scored, 19 RBIs, six stolen bases
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district second team, RVC South team,
Highlights: Second best ERA and WHIP in RVC South, fourth most strikeouts and fifth most walks drawn (18)
Catchers
Tate Kronfeldt
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Stats: .388 avg., .523 OBP, two doubles, one home run, 13 RBIs
Honors: SEISC North first team
Highlights: Third most runners caught stealing (nine) in SEISC North, led team in RBIs as well as on-base and slugging percentage
Xavier Lerma
School: Muscatine Year: Junior
Stats: 2-2 record, 33.1 IP, 37 strikeouts, 5.04 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, .333 avg., .415 OBP, 11 doubles, 18 runs scored, 16 RBIs, three stolen bases
Honors: Class 4A all-Southeast district second team, MAC honorable mention
Highlights: Second most runners caught stealing (12), 10th most doubles in MAC, led team in total bases (42) and hits (31)
Infielders
Ben Orr
School: Durant Year: Senior
Stats: 3-0 record, 2.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 27.1 IP, 38 strikeouts, .224 batting average against, .468 avg., .887 slg., five doubles, seven home runs, 31 RBIs, 17 runs scored
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district, RVC Elite team, Loras College commit
Highlights: Tied for second most home runs, fourth best slugging percentage in 2A, led RVC in total bases (55), slugging percentage and RBIs
Colin Cassady
School: West Liberty Year: Junior
Stats: .360 avg., .441 OBP, two doubles, 29 runs scored, 19 RBIs, seven stolen bases
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district second team, RVC South team
Highlights: Second most singles (30) and tied for second most runs scored in RVC South
Doug Custis
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: .347 avg., .462 OBP, seven doubles, one home run, 13 RBIs, 12 runs scored, three stolen bases
Honors: Class 4A all-Southeast district second team, MAC honorable mention
Highlights: Led team in batting average and slugging percentage, third most RBIs
Bryar Runnells
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Junior
Stats: .411 avg., .522 OBP, three doubles, 13 runs scored, five RBIs, five stolen bases
Honors: SEISC North second team
Highlights: Led team in on-base percentage and second most hits (23) and runs scored
Ty Jones
School: West Liberty Year: Junior
Stats: .361 avg., .439 OBP, .417 slg., four doubles, 18 RBIs, 16 runs scored, three stolen bases
Honors: RVC South team
Highlights: Second best batting average on team, third best slugging percentage
Casey Short
School: Wapello Year: Junior
Stats: 30 IP, 35 strikeouts, 3.27 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, .424 avg., .500 OBP, two doubles, seven runs scored, seven RBIs, eight stolen bases
Honors: SEISC North first team
Highlights: Tied for fewest times struck out (six), fifth best batting average in SEISC North, led team in hits (25) and stolen bases
Outfielders
Mason Ormsby
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: .349 avg., .446 OBP, 12 runs scored, three RBIs
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district, RVC South team
Highlights: Tied for fourth most stolen bases in RVC South, led team in hits (22) and runs scored
Gavin Schnepper
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: .368 avg., .526 OBP, two doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, 10 runs scored
Honors: RVC South team
Highlights: Second most home runs, third best slugging percentage in RVC South, led team in batting average and on-base percentage
Nolan DeLong
School: Durant Year: Junior
Stats: .306 avg., .452 OBP, one double, one triple, 14 runs scored, six RBIs, 15 stolen bases
Honors: RVC South team
Highlights: Fourth most stolen bases in RVC, third best batting average and on-base percentage on team
Nathan Voss
School: Durant Year: Senior
Stats: .268 avg., .369 OBP, two doubles, 10 runs scored, five RBIs
Honors: RVC honorable mention
Highlights: Tied for fourth most hits (15) and singles (13) on team
Jaime Martinez
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: .326 avg., .421 OBP, five doubles, one triple, 23 RBIs, 15 runs scored, seven stolen bases
Honors: MAC honorable mention
Highlights: Led team in RBIs, second most total bases (37) and hits (30)
Ty Northrup
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Sophomore
Stats: .448 avg., .515 OBP, .569 slg. five doubles, one triple, 15 RBIs, 11 runs scored
Honors: SEISC North first team (unanimous)
Highlights: Third best batting average, fifth best slugging percentage in SEISC North, led team in RBIs
Utility
Nick Crow
School: Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Year: Senior
Stats: 24.1 IP, 21 strikeouts, .292 avg., .407 OBP, two doubles, eight RBIs, five runs scored
Honors: SEISC North honorable mention
Highlights: Led team in batting average, tied for most hits (14)
Ryker Dengler
School: West Liberty Year: Freshman
Stats: .321 avg., .441 OBP, two doubles, 22 runs scored, 19 RBIs, seven RBIs, seven stolen bases
Honors: RVC honorable mention
Highlights: Fifth most singles (25) in RVC South
Nolan Townsend
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: 2-6 record, 58 IP, 3.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 striketouts, .262 batting average against, .313 avg., .410 OBP, three doubles, six RBIs, four runs scored
Honors: RVC honorable mention, Mount Mercy University commit
Highlights: Led RVC South in innings pitched and batters faced (248)
Garrett Hollenback
School: Durant Year: Junior
Stats: .306 avg., .408 slg., five doubles, six runs scored, five RBIs, three stolen bases
Highlights: Tied for most doubles, third best batting average and slugging percentage on team
Karson Willey
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: 12 IP, .083 batting average against, 15 strikeouts, .263 avg., .431 OBP, two doubles, one home run, nine runs scored, eight RBIs
Honors: RVC South team
Highlights: Lowest batting average against in RVC South, third most RBIs on team
Xander Bieri
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Junior
Stats: .279 avg., .380 OBP, five doubles, 11 RBIs, four runs scored, three stolen bases
Honors: SEISC North second team
Highlights: Most runners caught stealing (20) in Class 2A, second on team in RBIs
Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.
— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman