Muskies come up short on both ends of doubleheader against Lancers

The Muscatine High School baseball team was knocking on the door of a win in both games of Monday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Tom Bruner Field, but the North Scott Lancers proved to be too much for the Muskies.

In Game 1, Muscatine held the lead into the sixth inning but faltered down the stretch as North Scott took the 9-8 final. Then in Game 2, the Lancers completed the road sweep with a 5-0 victory that Cody Sunny led with a complete-game shutout on the mound.

“Little things piled up,” said Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert. “We’re young. Somewhat inexperienced. And we’re just getting some soccer back acclimated again.

“I love the kids’ effort. We’re a little banged up, but we’ll flush it and move on.”

After a 20-minute weather delay set the first pitch back, the teams’ had hot bats to start as each side played two runs in the first inning of Game 1.

Muscatine (2-10, 0-6 MAC) took control with four more in the second. Junior shortstop Ethan Silva led off the bottom with a walk and Grant Bode reached with a perfect bunt down the third-base line to set up an RBI base hit by senior leadoff hitter Jaime Martinez to put the Muskies up, 3-2.

Bode later scored on a drive from junior Xavier Lerma that got over the head of the Lancer outfield in right-center for a double. Ty Cozad came on to run for Lerma, who was the MHS starting pitcher and get another Muskie run on a Keegan McAtee sacrifice fly.

North Scott (7-8, 4-2 MAC) started the scoring with a two-RBI double by senior Ryan Campbell to score North Scott leadoff batter Noah Young, who reached on an error, and Sunny, who singled.

Young, a junior, and Sunny again reached and scored in the third. A Lerma pitch hit young, and Sunny tallied his second single in as many tries. Campbell drove in Young, and junior Ian Dittmer singled in Sunny.

“(Clutch hitting) is something we’ve lacked so far this season,” said North Scott co-head coach Travis Ralfs. “There’s been a lot of mistakes, giving opponents base runners with walks and errors. We’re trying to limit that.

“And offensively, just putting the ball in play … We had way too many strikeouts. That’s hopefully something we improve upon as the season moves on.”

In the sixth, Sunny knocked in a pair of North Scott runs with two outs when he singled for the third time. The senior’s night at the plate finished 3-for-6 with three walks, three runs scored, and two RBI with the Game 2 win on the mound while striking out nine.

The meat of the Lancer order (Sunny, Skarich, Campbell and Dittmer) all scored runs in Game 2, with Skarich crossing home twice. He finished 2-for-4 with a hit by pitch, stolen base and RBI.

Junior Brock Lynch broke the nightcap open for the Lancers in the fifth with a two-RBI base hit to make it 3-0 Lancers after Ryan Sanders drove in Skarich the at-bat before Lynch started the scoring.

After Sunny scored on a Skarich double in the sixth, Drew Sacia would bring in Skarich by getting drilled by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Muscatine freshman Cael Moss and Lerma both had two hits in the opener.

In the second game, Moss was the Muskies’ starting pitcher and went toe-to-toe with Sunny through four innings until Martinez came on to pitch for Muscatine and took the loss.

“I don’t think Cael really knows how good he is yet,” said Pippert. “I wish we could have kept him out there a little longer. But unfortunately, his pitch count got up there, and it’s a long season.”

“That Moss kid, holy cow,’ North Scott co-head coach Brad Ward said. “Sunny pitched a great game for us, and (Moss) was equal with him through four or five innings. (Muscatine) has a couple of really good arms. But like us, it’s just taking care of some little things.”

Joe Knepper was North Scott’s winner in Game 1 after he threw the final two innings in the Lancer comeback victory. McAtee, a sophomore, suffered the loss after Lerma started on the mound.

“I thought (Lerma) did a good job against us in the first game,” said Ward. “He kept us off balance and threw the curveball for a good strikeout pitch.

“It was a good pitchers’ duel. Once we settled in with (Landon Kearney and Knepper), it seemed like we had (Muscatine) a little off balance. They did a good job, and our hitters started putting the ball in play to get us going.”

Despite the 2-10 record, Muscatine has played a few relatively close games in the young season. In their game before North Scott, the Muskies took an early 1-0 lead on Class 5A top-ranked Johnston before falling 10-6 last Friday in the non-conference road game.

Muscatine’s season picks up on Tuesday with a non-conference doubleheader at Burlington.

“It seems like we just can’t get over the hump,” Pippert said. “We’ll figure it out at some point. Hopefully, sooner rather than later. I might have to get my blood pressure checked, (but) especially that first game, we just found a way to give it away. It’s not for lack of trying or anything. Our kids almost want it too much.

“It’s frustrating. But we’ll get some sleep and back at it tomorrow on the road.”

