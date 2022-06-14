Muskies get first MAC win in split with West

The Muscatine High School baseball team won its first Mississippi Athletic Conference game of the season in Game 1 against Davenport West on Monday night but couldn’t hang on in the nightcap.

In the opener at Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine, the Muskies were victorious by an 11-7 final. West took Game 2 on Monday night, 5-4, to earn the split.

Xavier Lerma had three doubles in four at-bats and went for four RBIs in the opener.

"It felt good to be able to do something for my team," said the junior, who started at catcher and appeared to leave with an injury but stayed in the lineup and ended up seeing time on the mound late in the seventh. "The second game wasn't that hot, but I hope we can keep building off the win."

Even his plate appearance that ended in an out was productive as it drove in Ethan Silva in the fifth inning to put Muscatine up 5-1.

“The kid can play just about anywhere and be successful,” Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said of Lerma.

After West scored once in the opening frame, Muskie freshman starting pitcher Cael Moss settled down nicely to last into the sixth inning for the win, striking out four and allowing four hits.

Moss needed over 30 pitches to get the first three outs but faced the minimum number of hitters over the subsequent four frames.

After West’s Ashton Hazelett drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in junior Caden Schaeffer, who also walked, to put the Falcons on the scoreboard first, Muscatine responded with four runs.

Muskie leadoff hitter Darnell Thompson walked on six pitches to set up a Doug Custis single and Lerma’s first double to score Thompson. Muscatine’s next batter, senior Jaime Martinez, singled in Custis, and a Falcon error would plate two more.

West scored in the fifth after Schaeffer singled, and Landon Wright’s base hit drove him in. But that score was negated in the bottom by Lerma’s sacrifice.

Muscatine (3-15, 1-9 MAC) went for six in the sixth as Lerma’s third double went for two RBIs while Custis, Martinez and Ethan Cantrell each drove in one apiece in the frame, and more runs would come in on a Falcon miscue.

“We talked to him before that at-bat and said, ‘There’s nobody we’d rather have up at that point,” said Pippert. “We ended a huge losing streak (12 games) and kept battling. We’ll try to get healthy, and our goal has always been to peak going into July. The second game hurts, but we'll move on."

West (8-13, 2-6 MAC) gave a mighty comeback effort in the seventh, scoring five, but six hits, a walk and a hit batter proved not to be enough to overcome the 11-2 deficit the Falcons faced heading into their final at-bat. Schaeffer, Brady Hansen, Wright and Hagedorn all drove in runs as part of the ill-fated rally.

Hagedorn was instrumental in West’s Game 2 win, however.

The junior pitched six-plus innings and had three runs charged against him in the win. Hagedorn only struck out two but faced four or fewer Muskie hitters in five innings.

At the plate, Hagedorn wasn’t retired in his four plate appearance. He was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat, doubled his second and walked before he came through with what amounted to the game-deciding two-RBI single in the seventh to bring in Wright and Thomas.

Thomas drove in Ian Keeney to put the Falcons up 1-0 in the first in the nightcap. With the bases loaded, West got another run on a balk call against Muscatine starter Ethan Silva.

Muskie relief pitcher Gabe Perales suffered the Game 2 loss after coming on with two away in the sixth and the game tied, 3-3, after a Kamryn Kimball sacrifice brought Jaylen Green home.

“We’re competitive,” said Pippert. “But we might lead the state in one-run losses. We have to learn how to win and make those plays in the last innings. Gabe Perales came in and did a great job. He’s a kid that always gives us a chance.

“We planned on starting Lerma for Game 2, but our other catcher got injured, so when that happened, we gave Silva the nod so that we could have maybe done a better job of adjusting our plan.”

Ty Cozad and Grant Bode each went for an RBI in the second inning. Cozad hit into a bases-loaded fielder’s choice that scored Keegan McAtee, and Bode’s sacrifice fly to left was enough to get Miles Melendez in.

Martinez would get plunked in the seventh with all the bases occupied, but Thomas would close the door on the Muskies after that.

“We needed energy (for Game 2),” West head coach Scott Beatty said. “We didn’t execute (in Game 1). We’re young. We did a lot of things wrong defensively, and we have to get better with our baseball IQ and focus on the little things. We’re not doing that. But I thought we did a nice job settling ourselves down and growing as a team.

“I thought Silva did a nice job. It was kind of a pitching duel in (the second game). We take every game one innings at a time. We’ll process this and move on to practice and take care of ourselves.”

Muscatine 11, Davenport West 7

Game 1

West;100;001;5--;7;11;3

Muscatine;400;016;x--;11;8;1

Cael Moss, Gabe Perales (6) and Xavier Lerma, Ethan Cantrell. Ashton Hazelett, Wyatt Hass (1), Nathan Hagedorn (6). WP -- Moss. LP -- Hazelett. Two or more hits -- West (Caden Schaeffer, Landon Wright 3, Idris Thomas); Muscatine (Lerma 3). 2B -- West (Idris Thomas, Hagedorn); Muscatine (Lerma 3, Cantrell). RBI -- West (Brady Hansen, Wright 2, Hazelett, Hagedorn); Muscatine (Doug Custis, Lerma 4, Jaime Martinez 2, Ethan Cantrell).

West 5, Muscatine 4

Game 2

West;200;001;2--;5;7;3

Muscatine;001;1--;4;3;2

Nathan Hagedorn, Idris Thomas (7) and Brady Hansen. Ethan Silva, Gabe Perales and Xavier Lerma. WP -- Hagedorn. LP -- Perales. Two or more hits -- West (Hansen, Hagedorn). 2B -- West (Hagedorn). RBI -- West (Idris Thomas, Hagedorn 2, Kamryn Kimball); Muscatine (Ty Cozad, Grant Bode, Jaime Martinez).

Records: Davenport West 8-13, 2-6 MAC; Muscatine 3-15, 1-8 MAC

