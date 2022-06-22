Muskies outlast 3A No. 9 CCA on Cantrell's winning sacrifice

Though it's been a tough season for the Muscatine High School baseball team thus far, good things happen when Ethan Cantrell is up with the game on the line.

Of the five Muscatine wins this season, two have been as a result of a Cantrell walk-off. The most recent win came against the Class 3A ninth-ranked Clear Creek-Amana Clippers, who fell to the Muskies at Tom Bruner Field on Wednesday night, 5-4, in non-conference play.

"I told the guys the whole game to keep competing, keep giving yourselves a chance," said Muscatine's Clay Dillon, who took head coach Grant Pippert's stead as Pippert missed the game after being chased Monday night in Clinton.

With the Muskies down 4-3, freshman Cael Moss led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit up the middle facing an 0-2 count.

Grant Bode followed, and likewise fell behind 0-2 after he failed to put a bunt in fair territory. After patiently watching two pitches sail by out of the strike zone, the Muskies' No. 9 hitter got around on a Stirlen Roberson pitch and laced a line drive base hit to left-center.

"I knew that if Cael got on, it would be a good situation for me to lay a bunt down," Bode said. "He got on, and that's what I was thinking. The first two pitches were low, but I didn't pull back in time, so I gave it a shot. They didn't work out, so I was a little panicked. The (two thrown balls) were tough pitches to lay off of, but I was pretty confident they weren't strikes.

"And we're always told when we're down in the count to shorten up and put the ball in play and that's what I did. (When I was at third), I was thinking that we had a situation last week with a runner on and didn't go. I wanted to make sure we didn't repeat that."

Roberson would retire one before junior Xavier Lerma took the first pitch he saw back up the middle to score Moss and tie it at three. When the throw was cut short of home and the throw went to third to try and get Bode, who was beaten by throw but slid around the tag to stay aboard.

After pinch-runner Ty Cozad moved to second in place of Lerma, the Clippers intentionally put Jaime Martinez on to load the bases for Cantrell.

Using the same philosophy he did when he stepped to the plate in the Muskies' season opener against West Liberty — when his line-drive base hit won the game for his club — Cantrell came against CCA and hit a sacrifice fly deep enough to score the senior Bode from third.

"I hit one (to win) the first game of the season, and after that one, I told everyone I choked up on the bat. It worked the last time, so I just did the same thing," the senior said. "My intention was actually to hit a ground ball between first and second. But I got under it and hit a fly ball that made it deep enough for Bode to tag up and get the winning run."

Cantrell helped his own cause as his winning hit also gave him the win, his first. He came on to pitch for Muscatine (5-20) in the top of the sixth with one out and the bases loaded.

"We lost the lead there, but we at least held it to where we were only down one," Dillon said. "That gave us an opportunity in the seventh to come back and win it."

Time and again, whether it was Cantrell or starter Gabe Perales, the Muskies wiggled out of jams. Clear Creek-Amana (17-6) left 14 base runners stranded.

"We always preach to our pitches to throw strikes and make (the opposition) put the ball in play," said Dillon, who beat his former coach in CCA's Nicklaus Zumsande. "A lot of times, hitters will get themselves out. That's what we did a lot. Gabe battled. Except for one inning, we found ways to get out of it and found a way to win the game."

Further, CCA produced 10 hits. The Muskies had six. But there wasn't an extra-base hit for either side on the night.

Lerma produced the only multi-hit game for Muscatine.

His first came with one away in the first. The senior Martinez followed by reaching on one of four CCA errors, and Muscatine would get its first pair of runs across on passed balls.

The Muskies had four errors as well. The first scored CCA leadoff hitter Parker Smith in the top of the first after he singled.

The Clippers would tie it at four in the sixth by plating three runs.

Reece Hoffman reached on an error to start the frame. Muscatine starter Gabe Perales then plunked Ben Swails and Jack Downes.

That set up Cantrell to take the mound.

Blaine Stockman would draw a bases-loaded walk to score one, and Roberson singled in two.

Before coming through with the winning sacrifice, Cantrell worked a 1-2-3 seventh on 10 pitches.

"There was a lot of adversity pitching," he said. "My buddy Stirlen Roberson got a great hit to left field on me. He pieced it up on me. But we fought through it.

"Pippert brings a lot of good energy to us. He's never yelling at us. He's yelling with us. We definitely missed that, but (coach) Dillon did a great job filling in."

The Muskies are back at Tom Bruner Field on Thursday, hosting Class 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

"We have build off this now," said Dillon. "We can't come down. Tomorrow we'll go out and compete and see what happens."

Muscatine 5, Clear Creek-Amana 4

CCA;100;003;0--;4;10;4

Muscatine;210;000;2;6;4

Robert Meade, Kaden Phan (5), Stirlen Roberson (7) and Jack Downes. Gabe Perales, Ethan Cantrell (6) and Xavier Lerma. WP -- Cantrell. LP -- Roberson. Two or more hits -- CCA (Parker Smith, Reece Hoffman, Phan); Muscatine (Lerma). RBI -- CCA (Blaine Stockman, Roberson 2); Muscatine (Lerma, Cantrell).

Records: Clear Creek-Amana 17-6, Muscatine 5-20

