Muskies' season ends with loss to City High in Pippert's final game as coach

IOWA CITY — Not all underdogs get to enjoy an ending fit for a Hollywood script.

Very few do.

Despite entering Friday's Class 4A Substate 6 with a 5-27 record and going up against the top seed in the bracket and second-ranked overall Iowa City High Little Hawks, the Muskies looked confident early, holding the game scoreless through two innings and holding City High hitless.

But City High's Cade Obermueller, a senior, pitched six innings and struck out 14 to lead the Little Hawks to a 5-0 win over the Muskies at Mercer Park in Iowa City.

After the game, a teary-eyed Grant Pippert informed his team that it would be his last in a Muskie uniform as he plans to move out of the area.

"I thought I'd hold it together, but apparently, I'm a crier," Pippert said. "This was my last ride."

Pippert put in four years as Muskie head coach, meaning he came and went with the Class of 2022.

"Coach Pippert has been one of my favorite coaches I've ever had for any sport," senior Miles Melendez said. "He's passionate about baseball and what's going on with us outside of sports.

"The four years I got to play baseball here at MHS have been amazing. I grew up playing it, and representing Muscatine was something I loved doing. I couldn't have asked for anything better. There were ups and downs, but we fought and battled through it."

Muscatine played relatively clean, though one error in the fifth led to the final City High run of the game.

In addition to his work on the mound that improved his season record to 5-0, Obermueller chipped in an RBI. He did so by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the third for the Little Hawks' first run.

He was followed by Alex Knudtson, who drove in a pair with a base hit through the left side of the infield.

Muscatine put runners at the corners in the top of the fifth with two outs after two freshmen reached. Declan Maher walked and Cael Moss had one of the three MHS base hits.

But Obermueller worked out of it, and the Little Hawks responded with two in the bottom, which was started by a Knudtson single and an Isaiah Svoboda double.

"He's as advertised," Pippert said of Obermueller, an Iowa recruit.

After Talon Young walked, Grant Ernst was hit by a pitch to bring in the first of two in the frame for City High, which will play either Bettendorf or the winner of Friday night's North Scott-Davenport North game.

Ethan Silva took the loss. He threw four innings for the Muskies and gave up three runs on three hits. However, next season Silva should be in line to lead a group of upstart underclassmen that took their lumps during the 5-28 season.

"The cupboard is far from bare, especially with all the pitching coming back," Pippert said. "I just didn't want to be the coach who left it bare.

"I love these kids. They battled, and I'm super proud of them. I'm very confident that 10, 20 years down the road, they will all be great fathers, husbands ... whatever they want."

Muscatine will also return the likes of Xavier Lerma, Moss, Maher, Keegan McAtee and Darnell Thompson, among others. Lerma hit .333 through 94 regular-season at-bats while also pitching over 35 innings.

Along with Melendez, MHS' losses to graduation are Jaime Martinez, Ethan Cantrell, Grant Bode, Logan Wolf and Doug Custis.

"They're great kids," said Pippert. "Any one of them could make a really good coach one day."

"We had times that were really good and times that were really bad," Melendez said. "But we stuck together. It was a family. I'm proud to have represented the purple and gold. It was a childhood dream of mine to do that, and I did it."

Iowa City High 5, Muscatine 0

Muscatine;000;000;0--;0;3;1

Iowa City High;003;020;x--;5;6;0

Cade Obermueller, Alex Knudtson (7) and Austin Rindels. Ethan Silva, Xavier Lerma (5) and Lerma, Ethan Cantrell. WP - Obermueller. LP - Lerma. Two or more hits -- City High, Knudtson. 2B -- City High, Isaiah Svoboda. RBI -- City High, Obermueller, Knudtson 2, Grant Ernst. Records -- Muscatine 5-28 (final); Iowa City High 30-8