Muskies' season starts with win on Cantrell walk-off

A short-handed Muscatine High School baseball scored a gritty, comeback win over the West Liberty Comets compliments of an Ethan Cantrell walk-off.

Cantrell sent a scorching line drive through the left side of the Comet infield with the game tied at three to score senior Jaime Martinez as the Muskies secured their season opener, 4-3, over West Liberty at Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine.

"(Before the game-winner) I hit a foul ball," said Cantrell, the Muskies' senior starting catcher. "And I said, 'Okay, I did this (unsuccessfully) at the scrimmage in Wilton, so I'm not going to do that again.' So I choked up on the bat and tried to make contact. Good things happened."

West Liberty carried a 3-1 into the the bottom of the sixth.

Muscatine's first run came in the bottom of the third when the senior Martinez singled to drive in eighth-grader Liam Burke, who reached on an error.

Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert decided to pull Burke up for the game days ago but waited to surprise Burke with the starting spot. The Muskies were missing several starters to the varsity soccer team as they played against Pleasant Valley for a Mississippi Athletic Conference title on Monday night. The Muskie soccer team lost that one, 5-0.

"I knew Friday, but I didn't want to tell him," Pippert said. "So I told him when he got the ballpark today. He did great. He battled. All the kids battled. We're young ... We were a little tight early on, which isn't necessarily bad. It shows they care.

"But we talked about having to play free like it's Wiffle ball in the backyard."

The offense didn't get going until the sixth inning for Muscatine (1-0).

That changed when senior Doug Custis led off the bottom of the frame with a towering double that hit the right-center wall. Three walks later, Ethan Silva would get credit for the run batted in without putting the ball in play.

That forced West Liberty to take starter Caleb Wulf off the mound.

"(Wulf) is fantastic. And tomorrow we'll face another one," Pippert said of his team, which plays at home against Mid-Prairie on Tuesday. "But that's what we signed up for."

With no outs and the bases loaded, junior Drake Collins came on in relief of the Comet senior starter to notch three straight Muskie strikeouts.

"(Drake) did a real good job," West Liberty head coach Troy Wulf said. "But we gave up seven or bases the last two innings. We controlled the game but didn't execute little things. It's earlier in the year. You kind of expect that — I think we've had one practice with the whole team — but we also need to close games. We need to win games like that to get where we want to be.

"If we don't learn from it, it's on us."

However, Collins would eventually give up the Cantrell winner and take the loss for West Liberty (0-1).

Of the three early Comet runs, only one went as an earned run against Muscatine starter Xavier Lerma, who went five innings and struck out 10 but didn't factor into the decision in the first start of his junior season after going 3-2 last season and leading the team in innings pitched (36).

That went to Brody Toborg, who pitched the final two innings for the Muskies. The junior lefty allowed three base runners, but none beyond second base, to hold the Comets scoreless over their final six outs.

After Lerma struck out the first two West Liberty hitters in the top of the second, Shane Elder was plunked by the pitch and Seth Axsom singled to right-center.

The Comets' No. 9 hitter Ryan Cassady went opposite field to right field and drove in the freshman Axsom. That came after Elder scored on a wild pitch.

"We gave up some critical two-out walks," Pippert said. "Some two-out errors. There was some adversity. We have a lot of new faces. A lot of kids (were missing) because of soccer tonight. We really scraped together a lineup and went out and played ball."

Muscatine 4, West Liberty 3

West Liberty;020;010;0--;3;4;3

Muscatine;001;001;2--;4;;3

Xavier Lerma, Brody Toborg (6) and Ethan Cantrell. Caleb Wulf, Drake Collilns and Bryson Garcia. WP -- Toborg. LP -- Collins. Two or more hits -- MUS Doug Custis. 2B -- WL Colin Cassady; MUS Custis. RBI -- WL Ryan Cassady; MUS Ethan Silva, Jaime Martinez, Ethan Cantrell.

Records: West Liberty 0-1; Muscatine 1-0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.