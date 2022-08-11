PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wulf's joy, work-ethic a game-changer for Comets

Caleb Wulf left the West Liberty High School baseball program in an undeniably better place than when he found it.

Playing for his father, Troy, the Wulfs formed quite a dynamic duo in the dugout and on the field for West Liberty.

The father and head coach didn’t think he’d have to call on his own kid as early as he did. But extensive playing time made it possible for the back-to-back Muscatine Journal player of the year to capture five all-conference nods in the River Valley Conference South Division and three all-state selections.

“The main thing for me was just to show what Comet baseball should look like, on and off the field,” Caleb Wulf said. “I know that there are a lot of kids running around the park every game watching us and looking up to us. Displaying good sportsmanship while playing at a high level is not only what they want to see, but what their parents want to see."

Wulf was superb from the start, hitting .300 with nine RBIs and not allowing a run in around 10 innings pitched as an eighth-grader.

To be sure, it wasn’t always easy, if ever. But with a relentless work ethic and a youthful joy for the game that hasn’t left, Wulf’s efforts helped the Comets reach the Class 2A substate final this summer.

"I've heard this more than once, but other people would comment on how much they enjoyed watching him play," the West Liberty coach said. "At least one person said that they're going to keep coming to watch him play. They just like the way he plays. How hard he played and how much he enjoys it. Regardless of stats or wins and losses, for young athletes, that doesn't get talked about enough. Do people want to watch you?

"No matter what the scoreboard says, people should go, 'Man, he worked his tail off.'"

Committed to Southeast Community College in Burlington, Wulf was fifth in 2A with 92 strikeouts as a pitcher.

“For the most part, I’m looking forward to it,” Wulf said. “But at the same time, I’m pretty nervous about living on my own for the first time.”

Though he’s practically been forced to be at least somewhat independent for a while now, the four-sport athlete has held a part-time job all through high school, mainly to pay for camps and lessons.

“(Caleb) established himself early on,” the Comet coach said. “He kind of got thrown in. I remember having conversations with our coaching staff early on, thinking that he probably wasn’t going to start. We wanted to take it slow because we try not to start eighth-graders if we can avoid it.

“I don’t recall how exactly it played out, but he got thrown in. And I still remember looking at my wife (Mandi) when we put him in. But he pitched against Central DeWitt the first game, they were a top-five 3A team at the time, and he held his own, it was just a feeling of like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s ready to compete.'

“That can be hard to do when you have success early on. But he’s never been content.”

Even though it may have been easy for Troy Wulf to wear his head coaching hat and put the program first and pony up for baseball-related expenses, the dad in him remained steadfast in the decision to make his son work to pay the bills himself.

"His mom and I discussed it, and said, 'If you really want to do this stuff, then you invest in it,'" Troy said. "We helped him, but we weren't going to foot the bill for everything. He needed to own this. It comes down to being well-rounded and working for what you want. It was an investment in himself.

"I would remind him of things, but I never made him do anything. After his freshman year, I never so much as had to wake him up to go to the weight room."

Within the RVC South, he tallied the league’s lowest ERA (0.90) while sporting the third-best batting average against (.135) in over 54 innings this season. Teammate Drake Collins nearly matched Wulf, throwing 48 innings to the tune of a 1.75 ERA.

With the bat, Wulf's .404 average ranked fourth in the RVC South, as did his 23 RBIs. Offensively, the Comets also enjoyed major jumps from the likes of Colin and Ryan Cassady, Ryker Dengler and Ty Jones, among others.

Wulf also finished with 19 stolen bases in 21 tries.

"My base running is really something I've wanted to improve on," he said. "Being able to take an extra base or time up a pitcher on a steal attempt are the little things that win you close games."

Like baseball, with the help of Wulf and his classmates, other sports discovered newfound success over the last four-plus years or carried on the success of the past. The shuttle hurdle relay team has made it to state for eight straight seasons (minus the canceled COVID season), with Wulf a member of the last two.

"Up until a couple of years ago, I wasn't the fastest guy," Wulf said. "But that was something I really wanted to improve on. Track, and the hurdles, not only helped me with that but made me get out of my comfort zone a little bit. Getting to be a part of that West Liberty tradition meant a lot to me. It's huge to represent West Liberty at state in anything."

"Developmentally, when you do stuff that you're not the best at, it makes you a better teammate in the sport that is your best thing," Troy Wulf said. "You have to learn to struggle and deal with adversity."

Though a few statistical categories took a slight dip from his junior year when he hit .520 with 18 extra-base hits, Wulf gladly took that over increased team success.

In his eighth-grade season, the Comets went 10-16. Over the next three seasons, the club went 29-36.

Some doubt set in this season after the Comets struggled out of the gate with a 4-8 start.

“Every year, we put our guys against a challenging nonconference schedule,” Troy Wulf said. “So sometimes we get our brains beat in a little bit. We had a shot to beat (5A) Muscatine in the first game of the year and didn’t. But that one hurt them, which was good. It bothered everybody from the top down. That was a positive sign.

“Our young kids handled it and progressed. By the end of the year, we had a lot of tough outs even though we had a lot of young kids. Our entire outfield was freshmen.”

Under the 20-year head coach and star pitcher, who will major in education, West Liberty won six of its last seven games and finished 15-13. It was the most wins for the program in any season since 2007 and as close to the state tournament as any season since the Comets last did so in 2002.

“I’m very proud of this season,” Caleb said. “I knew with the guys we had coming back we had something special. I think everybody stepped up along the way and made this year really special.

“(Despite a rough start), the team chemistry was there from Day 1. We picked it up toward the end of the year into the postseason and it was a great senior season to end on.”