PREP BASEBALL REPORT: Durant beats No. 7 Anamosa

ANAMOSA — The Durant Wildcats did just enough to overcome the Class 2A seventh-ranked Anamosa Blue Raiders in a River Valley Conference crossover game, winning 4-3 in nine innings.

Durant (8-4, 6-3 RVC) had four players go for multiple hits: Ben Orr (three), Ethan Gast, Nolan DeLong and Kyle DeWulf. Orr and DeLong added one RBI apiece and Orr pitched two-plus innings to get the win.

Anamosa (7-4, 5-2 RVC) took a 3-2 lead with a two-run fifth, but the Wildcats pulled even in the seventh and scored the eventual game-winner in the ninth.

Gast pitched 6 ⅔ for Durant and struck out seven but didn't factor into the decision.

Muscatine falters at PV: The Muscatine Muskies came up empty on both ends of a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Pleasant Valley. After suffering a 10-0, six-inning defeat in Game 1, the Muskies put forth a resilient Game 2 effort but still came up short, 4-3, at Pleasant Valley High School.

Muscatine (2-14, 0-8 MAC) had five hits, drew five walks and had a hit batter in Game 2, but 11 strikeouts proved costly in the one-run outcome.

PV (9-4, 6-0 MAC) struck out eight in the opening game but held the Muskies two only two hits and one free pass (a hit batter).

Ryan Thoreson had three of the Spartans’ six Game 2 hits as Carsen Williams went for the win. PV tallied 11 hits in the opener and Sam George lasted all six frames on the mound.

Wilton crushes Bellevue for first win: The Wilton Beavers scored their first win of the season with a 15-1 blowout of the hosting Bellevue Comets in a six-inning River Valley Conference crossover game.

Wilton (1-9, 1-6 RVC) struck first with a four-run fourth and finished it off with six in the fifth and five in the sixth. Nolan Townsend got the win on the mound with a six-inning, complete-game outing while also notching three hits, two of which were doubles. Gavin Schnepper and Cade Souhrada had three RBIs each.

Bellevue (0-8, 0-6 RVC) tried to answer the Beavers with one in the fourth, but that was all the Comets could muster.

Comets come undone against Camanche: The West Liberty Comets and the Camanche Storm ended one inning of play tied at one in their River Valley Conference crossover game, but the hosting Storm took the game, 11-1.

In the first, Ryker Dengler drove in Caleb Wulf for West Liberty (4-7, 3-4 RVC), but the Comet bats would go quiet after that as the team ended the game with two hits.

Camanche (5-4, 4-4 RVC) did issue five walks but was able to strand the vast majority of West Liberty base runners.

Indians flip the script on Falcons: After the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons took the first game of a two-game home set by an 11-1 final, the Wapello Indians recovered to take Game 2, 10-4.

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division sides played the doubleheader to make up for a canceled game earlier this season.

In the win for Louisa-Muscatine (3-8, 3-5 SEISC), Bryan Runnells and Ty Northrup drove in two runs apiece. A six-inning outing on the mound earned the Falcons’ Xander Bieir the win. Bieri also chipped in an RBI, as did Dalton Cromer and Braedyn Van Auken.

Wapello (2-8, 2-4 SEISC) had five different players go for one RBI each in its victory (Carson Belzer, Tate Kronfeldt, Casey Short, Dawson Tipps and Owen Housman). Cooper Garrison picked up the win after tossing five innings and allowing two hits and no earned runs.

Wolves can’t keep up with Lions: A fifth-inning run saved the Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves from a shutout at Lone Tree in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play but wasn’t nearly enough to make up the difference, as the Lions took the 7-1 final.

The Wolves (0-9, 0-8 SEISC) struck out a dozen times and only had one hit, but had nine reach either by walk to by getting hit.

Lone Tree (4-5, 4-4 SEISC) had five hits — all singles — but did damage on the base paths with eight stolen bases. Pitcher Cade Patterson got the win for the Lions.

