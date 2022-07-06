Prep of the Week: Collins already proving to be a force for Comets

WEST LIBERTY — Before officially being an enrolled freshman, Kiley Collins has already made her presence felt for West Liberty High School athletics.

Collins, the Journal's Prep of the Week, has started her varsity career by establishing herself as one of the River Valley Conference's best hitters.

The 8th-grade first baseman carries a batting average of .500 into the Class 3A fourth-ranked Comets' postseason after the team secured its first sole conference championship since 1986, winning the RVC South with a 7-1 mark in league play.

"I did not expect a conference championship coming into the season," Collins said. "We didn't know what we would have for numbers. We thought maybe we'd only have a varsity. That was tough to deal with. But with the group of athletes we have, we were fine.

"We want to go on to do good things. I love being a part of it."

West Liberty finished 14-2 between the North and South divisions of the RVC. With the Comets having one game canceled, only the 14-3 mark of Northeast (of the North Division) compares across the two divisions.

Further, with an overall mark of 20-7 and fresh off a 2-0 win over then-5A top-ranked Waukee Northwest last weekend, Collins and the Comets have hit their stride late in the season.

"That game felt really good," Collins said. "It made me feel like all our hard work came through, and everything we've worked through this season showed. The bottom of the order really came up big. It's great to have (the depth) we have (in the lineup)."

The Comets got a complete-game shutout and an RBI double from Sailor Hall in the win.

"The biggest thing for us, and Sailor (as a pitcher), we were looking at how to divvy the pitching up," West Liberty head coach Matt Hoeppner said. "But she said she thought it would be good for her to see top-level batters. And you could see her rise to the top of her game."

Collins' batting average ranks second-best in the RVC South, sandwiched behind teammates Pearson Hall (who leads the league at .544) and ahead of Finley Hall's third-best effort at .488.

Her 24 stolen bases (on 26 attempts) are also top two in the RVC South, behind Durant's Shannon Head (25).

"With any 8th-grader, you're expectations start low," Hoeppner said. "Because you don't know. I watched her play a couple of times and we could see it in our (offseason workouts). The ball makes a different sound when it comes off her bat. She's always working hard at what she does."

The West Liberty first baseman leads the RVC South in base hits (40), and is sixth in RBIs (25).

"Even though she's among the conference leaders, there's been times I've asked her to lay down a bunt, and there isn't a question to it," Hoeppner said. "She's just a phenomenal kid."

Behind the three Hall sisters — senior Sailor, junior Finley and freshman Pearson — the Comets had some opportunities elsewhere in the field and in the order coming into the season.

And Collins has flourished in the No. 2 spot in the lineup as West Liberty seeks to build off its fifth-place finish at the state tournament in 2021.

"Coming in as an 8th-grader, I was looking forward to learning from the upperclassmen," Collins said. "They do a really good job of helping us push through."

She was a contributor from the very start, going 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored in her first varsity game against Western Dubuque to start the season.

If it's any sign of things to come, Collins appears poised to become one of West Liberty's standout multi-sport athletes. She's maintained a busy athletic schedule participating in softball, volleyball, basketball and wrestling, as well as track and field.

"She's way ahead of where we thought," Hoeppner said. "But at the same time, we could see it coming."

Collins also has intangibles to match, besides being one of the coolest kids on the team, according to the coaching staff.

"As a teammate, she's second to none," Hoeppner said. "She didn't know where the chips were going to fall. She's played third, short, all over. But we had experienced players there. We told her we needed her at first because of the things she brings. She's phenomenal at bunt defense and catches everything in her area."

But if she seems to play with composure beyond her years, it's because she's been playing above her age for most of her life, particularly on her club teams, such as Iowa Premier softball.

"(Softball) has been that sport from Day 1," she said. "I've seen faster pitchers all my life. So that helped this year and will when we make it back to state."

Plus, she's watched older brother Drake become a state medal-winning wrestler as well as a crucial piece to several Comet teams on the boys side.

"I've always looked up to him," said the younger sibling. "He's been my role model. We wear the same number (1). He's been a big supporter. I watch him. He watches me. He pushes me to be my best."

"It's definitely not a surprise she's on varsity already," Drake Collins added. "She made a big jump between 6th and 7th grade. She's traveled the country and played a lot of games and become a really solid player."

While the Comets hope Collins' progression continues as her prep career gets going, the ceiling to her potential seems to be getting higher and higher by the day.

"I just want to keep improving and keep working, honestly," she said. "The bond I've formed with my teammates and coaches has pushed me to want to be better every day."

"I hope someday she's a five-time RVC Elite Team pick," Hoeppner said. "She's got the potential. She didn't have a lot of extra-base hits this season, most were sharp base hits, but when you're among the leaders in stolen bases, it's almost a double every time, anyway. Her power will come as she matures physically."