Prep of the Week: Durant's DeWulf emerges to unlock team's versatility

DURANT — Coming into the season, Durant High School baseball coach Shawn Dierick saw an opportunity for someone to unlock the Wildcats’ potential.

That player has been Kyle DeWulf.

Not only has the senior infielder steadily worked his way up the lineup card, but DeWulf has proven capable of handling several positions in the field, which allows Dierickx to move pieces around depending on who’s on the mound for Durant.

“He’s helped that a lot," Dierickx said. "Without that, we’d be stuck not having a third baseman when Ben (Orr) pitches, or a shortstop when (Ethan) Gast pitches, and on down the line."

DeWulf had an all-important RBI for the Wildcats in their 5-4 upset win over Class 2A third-ranked Cascade last week. Durant (11-6) followed that up on Friday with a 6-3 win over 12-win Lisbon, where DeWulf went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

"It gives us a lot of confidence to go against those ranked teams and beat them,” said DeWulf, who will attend Kirkwood Community College in the fall. “It was a big step forward from last year now that I’m getting reps on varsity. It’s still evolving.

“It’s nice being versatile and play multiple positions and hit almost everywhere in the order. It allows us to move some people around."

After a slow start, DeWulf has seen his batting average climb to nearly .300. He is tied for second on the team with eight RBIs.

Orr and Gast have been linchpins for the Wildcats. But as teams pitch around those two and Durant relies on them to tally innings on the mound, DeWulf's role on offense and defense has become crucial.

Both Orr and Gast are hitting over .460. However, without the rest of the lineup producing consistently, the duo has been prone to being left on base.

For DeWulf, it all came together one night at practice.

“Early in the year, the hitting wasn’t quite there (for Kyle). It’s not that he wasn’t trying,” Dierickx said. “But one night, we were taking batting practice, and I reminded him to follow the ball longer and see the point of contact.

“And it just clicked. It’s almost silly how simple it is, but he has hit so many balls harder now. The other night, he had a big single and a big double.”

DeWulf's emergence has allowed Durant to keep its expectations high.

Although he's in his first year as a varsity player, DeWulf knows that the run to the 2020 Class 2A state tournament set the standard for the program, and the expectation is to get back while the Wildcats have Orr and company.

"We’re pushed to get back to state, because we know what it feels like," the senior infielder said. “Hopefully, we’ll keep hitting the ball well and be successful."

The club's head coach thinks the Wildcats could have put together a streak in making it to state if it wasn't for a misstep last season, which he hopes to avoid this postseason.

“We’ve always been confident, but we just have a tendency to play to the competition," Dierickx said. "The better the competition they play, the better they perform.

“Last year, if we didn’t play our worst game of the season against Wilton in districts, I believe we would have went last year. This year, it’s the matter of peaking at the right time. If we do, we have a chance."

Injuries and missed time haven't helped Durant this season, either.

But like DeWulf at the plate, the Wildcats' skipper sees the pieces starting to come together for the stretch run.

"I think they're starting to get it more and more," Dierickx said. "But I don't think they've hit their potential yet, especially hitting.

"But I've been surprised by our pitching. Bryce Czarnetzki hadn't pitched varsity yet going into this season and he's been hitting his spots. But we're just going to keep preaching that we can give ourselves a chance until the end. We showed that against Cascade."

The tell-tale sign for Dierickx, though, has been the energy the club comes to the field with.

"I told them, the nights we don't hit, I would be able to hear a mouse in the dugout," the coach said. "But on nights we do hit, I can't hear myself think. So it's on them to be motivated.

"But everyone is getting there. We have a lot of team speed to take advantage of. The hitting is coming around. And that has to be there for us. When we were really rolling, we were going for 12 to 16 hits a night. We're not quite there yet this year, and we're going to need everyone on the team to get there."

