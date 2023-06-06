DAVENPORT — All-state pitcher Maura Chalupa earned two wins in the circle for the Muscatine High School softball team on Monday night.

And she didn't even throw seven total innings.

Chalupa teamed with Elexys Allen in the opener and Skylar Peterson in the nightcap to help the Class 5A eighth-ranked Muskies record a 10-0, 11-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep over Davenport North.

Both contests went five innings and Chalupa recorded 10 total strikeouts in the two victories. Allen went the final four innings of Game 1 and finished the combined no-hitter with six strikeouts.

Peterson allowed two hits, but needed just 33 pitches to retire eight North hitters.

Freshman outfielder Lilly Gray roped three hits and drove in four runs for Muscatine (10-1, 5-1 MAC) in Game 2 and Avery Schroeder notched three hits in the second contest. Five different Muscatine hitters had multiple hits in Game 1 with Becca Haag and Elsie Lewis drive in two runs apiece.

Softball

West Liberty 8, Northeast 6: The Comets stunned the Class 2A ninth-ranked Rebels with six runs over three straight innings to pull off the upset on Monday night.

Northeast had taken a 6-0 lead with two runs in the first and a four-spot in the second, then West Liberty (7-3) rallied with two runs apiece in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Ady Bell recorded three RBIs for the Comets while Brynn Cassady notched two hits and drove in two runs. Jayleen Kivi scored three times and pitcher Mallory Wulf went the distance and settled in after the first two innings.

Wilton 4-11, Mid-Prairie 2-6: The Class 2A fourth-ranked Beavers pieced together two rallies on Monday night to snare a River Valley Conference sweep over the Golden Hawks on Monday night.

It took a three-run fourth inning for Wilton (11-3) to nab the opener and four-run second to put it ahead for good in the nightcap. The Beavers added two runs each in the third and fourth frames of Game 2 plus a three-run sixth.

Taylor Drayfahl recorded four hits in the doubleheader while four different Wilton hitters drove in two runs between the games. Charlotte Brown picked up the win in the circle in the opener, striking out six. Grace Madlock was the victorious pitcher in the nightcap.

Iowa City Regina 10-11, Durant 2-2: The Class 2A top-ranked Regals overwhelmed the Wildcats in a River Valley Conference sweep on Monday night.

Regina bolted to the lead in Game 1 behind a six-run third inning and were consistent in Game 2, scoring multiple runs in five innings. Durant (3-11) scored both of its runs in the opener during the fifth, then a run in the first and fourth frames in the nightcap.

No stats for the Wildcats were reported online.

Louisa-Muscatine 11, Holy Trinity Catholic 0: Eleven hits registered by the Class 2A 13th-ranked Falcons pushed them to a blowout victory over the Crusaders on Monday night.

Addison Stecher drove in three runs, one of four L-M (7-1) players to record multiple RBIs. Hannah Kissell and Morgan Stecher each had two hits while Kissell earned the win in the circle, tossing a one-hitter with three strikeouts over four innings.

Baseball

North Scott 3-16, Muscatine 1-6: The Muskies hung close with the Lancers, but a nightcap that got away resulted in suffering a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep on Monday night.

Muscatine (4-7, 0-4 MAC) trailed 5-4 after two inning in Game 2, then North Scott broke it open with six runs in the fourth inning and added insult to injury with a five-run sixth. In the opener, the Muskies attempted a rally down 3-0, but only a run in the fifth was all they could muster.

Xavier Lerma had two hits in both games for Muscatine along with three total RBIs. Cade Daufeldt recorded a multi-hit game for the Muskies twice.

Durant 11-11, Iowa City Regina 5-1: Twenty-four hits in a River Valley Conference sweep over the Regals pushed the Wildcats win streak to four straight games.

A three-run fourth inning followed by a five-run explosion an inning later put the opener on ice for Durant (7-5). It took the lead off the bat with a five-run first in the nightcap then added on with a six-run third.

Underclassmen Colby Gast and Connor Schwarz each went 6-for-7 at the plate in the two wins with both having three RBIs in the opener. Ryan Wulf recorded five hits total while Caden Meyer had two hits and two runs batted in during Game 2.

Mid-Prairie 8-11, Wilton 1-1: The Beavers were dominated by the Golden Hawks on Monday night in a River Valley Conference doubleheader sweep.

Wilton's (5-10) lone run in the opener crossed home plate in the fourth inning and its only run in the nightcap happened in the seventh inning. No stats for the Beavers were reported online.

Burlington Notre Dame 9, Louisa-Muscatine 0: Five runs in the fifth inning allowed the Nikes to nab a victory over the Falcons on Monday night.

L-M (4-4) was limited to four hits, two of them by freshman Hayden Cantrell as it faced four different BND pitchers. The Falcons struggled with five errors as all seven runs their starter Braedyn Van Auken saw cross home were unearned.