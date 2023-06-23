The Columbus softball team didn’t pull any punches during its matchup with Pekin Thursday. The Wildcats picked up a 14-1 win thanks to an 11-run first inning.

After it took its big lead in the first, Columbus didn’t let up. The Wildcats scored one in the second and two more in the third before the game was called via mercy rule.

The Wildcats amassed 11 hits, including three from senior Jocelyn Fulton. The catcher finished the game 3-of-3 with two singles and a home run.

Freshman Kennedy Woepking also had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two singles. She also tossed two innings in the circle, allowing one run and a walk.

Softball

Wapello 4, Louisa-Muscatine 3: The Arrows’ offense did just enough to push past the Falcons on the road.

Wapello trailed, 3-2, heading into the top of the sixth inning. Then, the Arrows dealt a decisive blow, hanging two runs on the board in the top of the sixth.

Wapello held Louisa-Muscatine scoreless in the bottom of the sixth and seventh to claim a victory. Junior standout Ada Boysen pitched a complete game for Arrows, racking up 10 strikeouts on 128 pitches. Boysen let up seven hits and three earned runs.

The Arrows finished the contest with five total hits. Senior Quinn Veach likely had the biggest hit of the night — a solo home run.

Mid Prairie 5, West Liberty 0: The Golden Hawks slowed the Comets offense Thursday. Mid Prairie held West Liberty to three hits — two singles and one double.

Freshman Mallory Wulf took the mound for the Comets, tossing a complete game. She allowed 12 hits and issued two walks.

Mid Prairie’s statistics were not available at the time of publication.

Wilton 11, Tipton 0: The Beavers’ offense had no trouble getting going against the Tigers. Wilton scored five runs in the first three innings of the game. Then, the Beavers added six more to their total in the fifth.

Wilton finished the game with 13 hits, including three from senior Charlotte Brown, two from junior Calli Langley and two from shortstop Taylor Drayfahl.

Grace Madlock pitched a complete five-inning game for Wilton. The senior threw 61 pitches and racked up 10 strikeouts. She allowed just one hit.

Baseball

Assumption 11-11, Muscatine 1-3: The Knights' baseball team picked up a pair of victories over the Muskies Thursday. Assumption claimed game one by a score of 11-1 and game two, 11-3.

Senior Jeffrey Davis helped push the Knights to victory, racking up six hits on the doubleheader. Left fielder Seth Soliz also had a solid day at the plate for the Knights, racking up four hits in six at-bats.

Pitcher Jackson Wohlers helped the Knights control game one. He tossed six innings and allowed just two hits.

Three different plays pitched for the Knights in game two. Tyler Welch, Landen Derrer and Ethan Morris allowed five combined hits, two runs and three walks. Welch and Morris each pitched an inning. Morris let up one hit and no walks, and Welch didn't give the Muskies anything.

The Knights held the Muskies to just seven hits on the doubleheader. Assumption walked away from its matchup with Muscatine with 24 hits.

Because Pleasant Valley was swept by Davenport North Thursday, Assumption has control of first place in the MAC. The Spartans and Knights will meet next week.

Louisa-Muscatine 11, Wapello 2: The Falcons offense looked methodical against the Arrows Thursday night at LMHS. Louisa-Muscatine put up five runs in the first two innings of the game, then added six more in the fifth and sixth.

The Falcons finished the contest with 11 hits — seven of which came from three players. Junior Ty Northup had three hits, and Allen Stauffer and Dalton Cromer had two apiece. One of Stauffer’s hits was a double, and Cromer recorded a triple.

Louisa-Muscatine pitcher Xander Bieri shut Wapello’s offense down, throwing a complete game. In seven innings of work, Bieri threw 103 pitches and allowed five hits. Only one of the runs Bieri surrendered was earned.

Mid Prairie 7, West Liberty 3: The Golden Hawks outlasted the Comets in a back-and-forth game on the road.

Through two innings, Mid Prairie led, 4-0. Then, West Liberty responded by scoring three runs in the third to make the score 4-3.

The Golden Hawks methodically put the Comets away with runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh frames. Mid Prairie finished the game with nine hits.

The Golden Hawks held West Liberty to three hits on the game. Mid Prairie starter Alex Bean tossed six innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs. Sophomore Conner Wiles closed the game for the Golden Hawks, surrendering just one hit.

Wilton 9, Tipton 1: The Beavers turned a 1-0 first-inning deficit into a blowout victory at home. After falling behind by one, Wilton scored at least one run in the second through sixth frames.

The Beavers finished the game with seven total hits. Tipton’s pitching staff, however, issued nine walks on the contest.

Much of Wilton’s offense was generated by sophomore Owen Hassel, who went 3-for-3 with two singles and a triple.

After it surrendered a run to Tipton in the first, Wilton’s bullpen tightened up, holding Tipton scoreless for the remainder of the game. Junior Landyn Putman threw five innings, issuing four walks and four hits. Sophomore Ben Garvin tossed two frames, allowing three walks.