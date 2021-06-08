Prep report: Louisa-Muscatine baseball blows out Pekin

Baseball

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Pekin 1: Louisa-Muscatine seized control early and romped to a win over Pekin on Tuesday.

The Falcons scored three runs in the first, six in the second and three more in the third to make it 12-0, and the Panthers never made a run after that.

Michael Danz led the L-M offense with three hits, including a double, three runs scored and an RBI.

Jared Woerly had a home run among his two hits and drove in four. Chris Day and Tanner Seefeldt each singled and scored twice for the Falcons.

Woerly also starred on the mound as he struck out five in his five-inning complete game.

The win evens Louisa-Muscatine's record at 3-3.

