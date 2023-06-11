MUSCATINE — Steve Hopkins takes no shortcuts in bringing in quality opponents to the Muskie Classic.

The coach of Muscatine High School's softball team tested his group over the two days with a showdown against Class 3A top-ranked Williamsburg on Friday night.

Ranked seventh in 5A, the Muskies answered.

The go-ahead run in the third and two insurance runs in the fourth allowed Muscatine to clip Williamsburg 6-3 for its second win over a No. 1 foe this season, having already beaten 2A top-ranked Iowa City Regina 2-0.

Both sides scored once in the first and twice in the second, but senior Maura Chalupa kept the Raiders from scoring again.

The Muskies ace danced around four walks and five hits to negate Williamsburg's offense and end with the complete game victory plus four strikeouts. Avery Schroeder and Lilly Gray notched two hits for their offense while Kaitlyn Haag and Kyleia Salyars drove in two runs apiece.

Muscatine picked up a pair of victories on Saturday, beating Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-3 and cruising past Highland 12-2.

The top four hitters in its lineup combined for eight hits and seven RBIs against the Hawks, with Becca Haag driving in three. Chalupa tossed a complete game in the circle, striking out 10 on 102 pitches.

Against Highland, Haag roped two hits and drove in two runs while Ysabel Lerma belted a home run and registered three RBIs. Schroeder and Mia Moline recorded two hits apiece.

Softball

West Liberty splits at Anamosa tourney: The Comets faced a pair of Class 5A opponents on Saturday and went 1-1, falling to Dubuque Hempstead 5-2 then triumphing over Davenport Central 12-0.

Hempstead broke a scoreless game with three runs in the fourth inning and added two more in the sixth. Both of West Liberty's runs came in the final two frames. Finley and Pearson Hall each roped two hits in the setback.

The Comets were on fire against the Blue Devils, scoring all 12 of their runs in four innings. It started with a three-run first and West Liberty exploded with a six-run third.

Pearson Hall recorded three hits and drove in three while Brynn Cassady and Kiley Collins each recorded two hits.

Louisa-Muscatine drops two games: Since a 7-1 start, the Falcons have hit a lull with dropping four of their last five, including two games over the weekend against Highland and Class 4A foe ADM, Adel.

L-M lost a 6-5 heartbreaker to Highland on Friday and were shutout 5-0 against ADM on Saturday at the Denny Johnson Classic. Against the Tigers on Saturday, the Falcons fell into an early 1-0 hole and then gave up three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.

No stats for the Falcons in either game were published online.

Durant 6, Highland 1: The Wildcats posted their second win in three games on Friday over the Huskies. No stats or score by innings for Durant were published online.

Solon 14-10, Wilton 1-1: The Class 2A fifth-ranked Beavers were trounced by the 3A eighth-ranked Spartans on Friday night in a non-conference doubleheader.

It was a 1-1 game after Wilton tied it in the third, then Solon broke out the bats in the opener with a three-run fourth, six more in the fifth and the last four in the sixth. Then in the nightcap, the Spartans used three runs in the second to never trail. They added five runs in the seventh for good measure.

No stats for the Beavers were published online.

Wapello 6, Columbus 5: It took a rally in the final two inning for the Arrows to triumph past their Southeast Iowa Super Conference rival in the Wildcats on Friday night.

A three-run first inning gave Wapello an early lead, but it was snatched away in the fifth. Down 4-0, Columbus busted out a five-run frame to take the lead. The Arrows tied the game in the sixth and walked-off the Wildcats with the game-winning tally in the seventh.

No stats for Wapello and Columbus were published online.

Assumption 11, Wapello 0: The Arrows were blanked by the Class 3A second-ranked Knights on Saturday at the Muskie Classic.

It was a scoreless opening inning, then Assumption broke it open with five runs in the second and two runs apiece in the next three innings. No stats for Wapello were published online.

Baseball

Wilton 3, Williamsburg 3: The Beavers and Raiders played to a tie after nine innings on Saturday as they played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

No stats were reported online.

Tipton 5-3, Durant 3-16: Thanks to an explosion in the nightcap, the Wildcats were able to salvage a split against the Tigers in a River Valley Conference matchup on Friday.

Durant jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 2, then tallied six runs in the third inning and added four insurance runs in the seventh. It registered 20 hits in the contest, five coming from Brady Meincke and four off the bat of Garrett Hollenback.

Five different Wildcat hitters drove in multiple runs and Colby Gast recorded three stolen bases.

In Game 1, Tipton scored the go-ahead two runs in the to fend off Durant. The latter took a 1-0 lead, trailed 3-1 after three innings and tied the game with a two-run fourth. Meincke, Ryan Wulf and Connor Schwarz all had a hit and RBI in the opener.

Highland 9, Louisa-Muscatine 1: Five runs in the top of the fourth inning ignited the Huskies to their second win of the season over the Falcons on Friday night.

L-M's lone run came in the sixth inning. Senior Xander Bieri recorded a hit and had the only RBI of the evening for the Falcons.