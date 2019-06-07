Softball
Muscatine goes 2-0 at West: The Muskies cruised to a pair of victories over Mississippi Athletic Conference foes at the Davenport West Invitational on Friday, topping Davenport North 10-3 and the hosts 7-0.
Against North, the Muskies struck a big blow in the second inning, putting three runs on the board. The lead was up to 5-0 going into the fifth when the Wildcats plated all three of their runs to cut the Muskies' lead to two.
Muscatine didn't take long bouncing back, though, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Kaylie Reynolds led the Muskies' offense with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Lathrop and Emily Nietzel each drove in two for Muscatine, and Kaylynn Salyars and Kate Nelson each had two hits and an RBI.
Carrie Nelson got the win against North for Muscatine, which moved to 10-3 on the season with the wins.
Muscatine plays 3A top-ranked Assumption and Williamsburg at the West tournament today.
Wapello tops Cardinal: The Wapello softball team scored nine-unanswered runs in a 10-6 win over Cardinal on Friday.
The Indians trailed 6-1 in the fourth but chipped away at the deficit before taking the lead in the sixth inning.
The win moves Wapello to 6-7.
Baseball
Cardinal bats beat up Wapello: Cardinal scored four runs in the first inning and didn't slow down much after that, topping Wapello 12-1.
Cardinal tallied seven hits and drew nine walks on the night.
Brenton Ross had two hits in the loss for Wapello.
The loss drops Wapello to 2-6.
Girls soccer
Christy earns all-district honor: Muscatine's Trinity Christy was named to the IGCA Class 3A East All-District second team Friday.
The senior forward scored eight goals and had one assist for the Muskies, helping lead them to a 9-7 record, including recording a hat trick in a win against Davenport Central.
