PREP REPORT: Muskie baseball beats Fairfield

Muskies beat Fairfield in regular season finale
The Muscatine High School baseball team celebrated its senior night with a 4-0 win over the Faifield Trojans at Tom Bruner Field.
Senior Miles Melendez drove in two runs while classmate Jaime Martinez and sophomore Keegan McAtee each chipped in an RBI.
The Muskies (5-27) scored four runs on four hits. Fairfield (16-15) had just three against the MHS pitching staff. Xavier Lerma got the win.
The Muskies open up the 4A playoffs at second-ranked Iowa City High on Friday.