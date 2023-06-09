LETTS — Ty Northup has been a steady force in the lineup for Louisa-Muscatine High School's baseball team.

He's sitting at an even .400 batting average as June nears the halfway point. He's tied for the team lead in hits at 14 and runs batted in with nine.

The junior picked the perfect time to have his best RBI of the season.

Northup drove in the only run of the day on Thursday night in the bottom of the seventh to spur the Falcons past Winfield-Mt. Union 1-0 and celebrate a walk-off victory.

Pinch runner Matthew Truitt scored the winning run to send L-M (6-4) into a frenzy. Until that point, it was a pitchers duel for six-plus innings.

Falcons senior Xander Bieri danced around six hits to record eight strikeouts and keep the Wolves off the scoreboard. Braedyn Van Auken notched two hits for L-M in helping it win its second straight game.

Baseball

Iowa City Regina 4, Durant 0: The Wildcats had as many hits as they did errors in a River Valley Conference setback to the Regals on Thursday night.

Four hits was all Durant's offense could muster and its defense struggled with four errors. It allowed Regina to plate one run in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings.

Connor Schwarz paced the Wildcats with two hits.

Mid-Prairie 8, Wilton 2: The Beavers stumbled for the fourth straight game and lost to the Golden Hawks for the third time in three days on Thursday night in a River Valley Conference tussle.

Wilton (5-12) trailed 4-0 early and got on the scoreboard with a run in the fourth. It added another run in the seventh, but Mid-Prairie tacked on two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames.

Carter Hull and Cade Souhrada each recorded two hits for the Beavers with Hull and Landyn Putman notching an RBI. Their three pitchers combined to issue five walks and plunk two batters.

Pleasant Valley 16-13, Muscatine 5-1: The Muskies couldn't match the offense that the Class 4A seventh-ranked Spartans provided in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep on Thursday night at Tom Bruner Field.

Muscatine (5-10, 0-6 MAC) didn't wilt in the opener after trailing 9-0. It plated five runs in the bottom of the third to get as close as it could all night long. PV tallied three in the fifth and four more in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Then in the nightcap, a five-run fourth by the Spartans made a three-run lead balloon to eight. They added four more in the seventh. No stats for the Muskies were reported online.

Softball

Muscatine 11-14, Davenport West 1-4: The Class 3A seventh-ranked Muskies maintained their one-game lead in the Mississippi Athletic Conference race with a sweep over the Falcons on Thursday night.

Muscatine (12-1, 7-1 MAC) roped 29 hits in the doubleheader as Becca Haag had three hits and five runs batted in during both games. Kyleia Salyars drove in four in the opener while leadoff hitter Avery Schroeder went 3-for-4 at the plate in the nightcap.

Maura Chalupa and Skylar Peterson picked up victories in the circle for the Muskies.

Mid-Prairie 3, Wilton 2: Two runs in the top of the fourth was the difference in the Golden Hawks River Valley Conference upset against the Class 2A fifth-ranked Beavers on Thursday night.

Wilton (12-5) registered just seven hits on the night. It tied the game at one with a run in the second and cut the margin in half with a tally in the bottom half of the fourth, but that was all the offense.

Hayley Madlock went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles and a home run for the Beavers while Kaylee Coss added two hits.

Wapello 16, Pekin 4: Six runs in the second put the Arrows well in control of Thursday's matchup against the winless Panthers.

Leading 9-2 after two complete innings, Wapello (8-5) pushed across a run in the third, two in the fourth and busted out a four-run frame in the sixth. Five of its 12 hits went for extra bases.

Tatum Wolford went 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles, a triple and seven runs batted in. Jaden Ecklund added three hits, Ada Boysen notched two hits and Livia Fuller drove in two runs plus earned the win in the circle for the Arrows.

Columbus 13, Hillcrest Academy 0: Fueled by all of their runs crossing home in five innings, the Wildcats pieced together a shutout over the Ravens on Thursday night.

Four runs in the first and third innings were on the ends of a one-run second for a 9-0 cushion. Columbus (5-4) added two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to end the game early.

Lily Coil registered three hits for the Wildcats while Aracely Garza and Audrey Hoback combined for five runs batted in.

Louisa-Muscatine 13, Winfield-Mt. Union: 1: After losing two straight, the Falcons busted out the offense to trounce the Wolves on Thursday night.

Five runs in the opening inning put L-M (8-3) in front and it added on with a seven-run third to put the game out of reach and ended it with a run in the fourth.

Addison Stecher was one of five players with two hits for the Falcons as she drove in five runs while McKenzie Kissell and Jersey Ramer each had two RBIs. Six different L-M players notched a steal and Kiki Enriquez struck out eight in the circle to pick up the win.