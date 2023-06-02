Wilton and Regina’s softball teams collided for a third time this week on Thursday. The Regals and Beavers split a doubleheader Monday.

Regina won Thursday’s rubber match, 5-4. Three Regals registered more than two hits on the game — junior Alli Clark and seniors Dani Laughlin and Courtney Kessler. Laughlin and Kessler had three hits apiece, and Clark recorded two.

Regina outhit Wilton, 13-7, on the game. The Beavers’ top hitter was junior Kaylee Coss, who racked up three hits and two RBIs.

Senior Charlotte Brown pitched the entire game for the Beavers, tossing 109 pitches. Regina’s starting pitcher, Ashley Webb, threw 4.2 innings and put up eight strikeouts before senior Jillian Panther relieved her.

Softball

Wapello 13, Hillcrest Academy 1: The Arrows had their way with the Ravens. Wapello scored all 13 of its runs in the first three innings of the game.

Wapello surrendered just two hits on the contest — both of which were singles. Full game statistics were not available at the time of this story’s publication.

Louisa-Muscatine 13, Columbus 1: The Falcons rapidly dispatched the Wildcats at LMHS. Louisa-Muscatine pitcher Hannah Kissell allowed just two hits on the three-inning game. She racked up four strikeouts and tossed 44 pitches.

Kissell also contributed two hits as a batter. Senior McKenzie Kissell had a solid outing for Louisa-Muscatine, racking up one single and two doubles at the plate. The Falcons finished the contest with six total hits — four of which were doubles.

Muscatine 14, Central DeWitt 11: The Sabers didn’t quit against the Muskies. Muscatine put 11 runs on the board in the second inning. Then, the Sabers cobbled together an eight-run fifth inning and followed it with a three-run sixth.

Muscatine, however, proved to be too much for Central DeWitt. The Muskies put up three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to stave off the Sabers.

Muscatine had 19 hits on the game, counting both a triple and a home run. Junior Avery Schroeder and senior Becca Haag hit the triple and home run, respectively.

Durant 12, West Liberty 4: Potent offense helped the Wildcats extinguish the Comets. With just six hits, Durant put up six RBIs.

The Wildcats also had the respect of the Comets’ pitchers, as West Liberty issued 11 walks on the contest.

West Liberty’s statistics were not available at the time of this story’s publication.

Baseball

Regina 11, Wilton 2: The Regals secured a three-game sweep of the Beavers Thursday. Regina won both legs of a doubleheader against Wilton on Monday.

The Regals outscored the Beavers, 27-5 in the three games. In Thursday's game, Regina racked up eight hits and 11 RBIs.

Wilton’ statistics were not available at this story’s time of publication.

Hillcrest Academy 14, Wapello 0: The Ravens quickly took care of the Arrows at Wapello Athletic Complex. Hillcrest Academy put up eight runs in the first two innings of the game, then added six more to the scoreboard in the fourth and fifth innings to trigger a mercy rule finish

The Ravens wrapped up the game with 15 hits — four of which were doubles — and 12 RBIs. Senior Kaleb Huxley and freshman Treyton Schultz pitched for the Arrows. The pair issued six walks and gave up 13 earned runs.

Hillcrest Academy’s pitcher, sophomore Seth Ours, threw 58 pitches in five innings of work. He struck out eight batters and allowed just three hits.