WINFIELD — The Wapello High School softball team wasted little time in taking control of its road matchup with Winfield-Mount Union Tuesday night. The Arrows beat the Wolves 13-0 thanks to an eight-run first-inning offensive outburst and a combined no-hitter by pitcher Ada Boyson and Livia Fuller.

The Arrows were held scoreless in the second and third innings. In the fourth inning, however, Wapello’s offense struck again, hanging five more runs on the board.

Boyson, a junior, spearheaded the Arrows’ offensive effort. The junior went 2-for-2 with one double and a single.

Boyson and Fuller pitched four combined innings, tossing 46 total pitches and issued no walks.

Softball

Columbus 12, Lone Tree 1: The Wildcats’ offense went wild Tuesday in Columbus, turning 11 hits — 10 of them singles — into the victory. Columbus also drew three walks.

The Wildcats’ biggest inning was the third. Columbus put seven runs on the board in the frame to grab a 9-0 lead. The Wildcats rounded out their scoring with a three-run fourth inning.

Freshman Kennedy Woepking was the Wildcats’ star, tossing just 48 pitches in five innings of action. She allowed two hits and racked up six strikeouts. At the plate, Woepking went 3-for-3, amassing three singles.

Louisa-Muscatine 15, Hillcrest Academy 1: The Falcons had little difficulty dispatching the Ravens on the road. Louisa-Muscatine hit its run total with just seven hits, as the difference-maker in the game was the 11 walks Hillcrest pitchers issued.

Addison Stretcher was the only Falcon to record more than one hit. The freshman put the ball in play twice, belting two singles.

While Stretcher got the Falcons’ offense going, sophomore pitcher Kamryn Taylor stifled the Ravens’ attack. In five innings and 86 pitches of work, Taylor allowed just one hit and four walks.

Baseball

Wapello 11, Winfield-Mount Union 10: The Arrows claimed a thriller against the Wolves in Winfield. Wapello jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and appeared to have control of the game.

The Wolves, however, didn’t go away. Winfield-Mount Union scored seven runs in the second, third and fourth innings combined. Despite their efforts, the Wolves never wrestled the lead from the Arrows. Wapello scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined.

Winfield-Mount Union’s last gasp came in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Wolves scored three runs, but the rally ultimately fell just short.

Wapello’s offense was led by senior Casey Short, who went 4-for-4 at the plate. Short also closed the game for the Arrows, dispatching three batters in the bottom of the seventh.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 12, Muscatine 11: The Muskies dropped a nail-biter to the J-Hawks in Cedar Rapids Tuesday. Muscatine and Jefferson combined for 25 hits in the game.

Jefferson recorded 11 hits, including three doubles and a home run, and Muscatine put 14 balls in play. None of the four pitchers the J-Hawks utilized went more than 2.1 innings. All of Jefferson’s hurlers gave up at least one hit.

Muscatine’s stats were not available at the time of publication.

Hillcrest Academy 10, Louisa-Muscatine 0: The Ravens shut the Falcons down in Amish, surrendering just one hit. Hillcrest starter Luke Schrock tossed six innings and threw just 91 pitches on his way to victory.

The Ravens’ offense also caught lightning in a bottle, picking up 10 hits. Hillcrest hit for the cycle as a team, registering six singles, two doubles, one triple and one home run.