Prep roundup: West Liberty, Wilton advance

Baseball

Wilton 11, Tipton 1: A five-run second inning and a five-run third propelled the Wilton baseball team past Tipton in the opening round of Class 2A district play Saturday night.

The Beavers (16-10) advance to play Durant in a district semifinal Tuesday night in Durant at 7 p.m. Durant beat Wilton 10-0 and 4-3 in the season opener on May 24.

West Liberty 4, West Branch 1: Buoyed by a three-run first inning, the West Liberty basetball team moved on in the Class 2A postseason Saturday night with a victory over West Branch at Wilton High School.

It was the Comets' third win of the season over the Bears and improved them to 10-14 heading into Tuesday night's district semifinal at Camanche.

Lone Tree 5, Wapello 3: Tyler Bell hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the seventh inning to lift the Lions over the Indians in a Class 1A district opener.

Wapello (10-12) rallied back from an early 2-0 deficit, scoring two runs in the fifth to tie the game, then adding a run in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead before Lone Tree answered with a run in the bottom of the frame.