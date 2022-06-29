Schnepper's home run gets Wilton by Durant

DURANT — Before stepping up to the plate in the top of the sixth inning and hitting the go-ahead home run for the Wilton High School baseball team, Gavin Schnepper took some sage advice from his father.

"The at-bat before (the home run), I hit a ball really hard, but it was way foul," the senior outfielder said. "After that, my dad (Chad) came up to the fence and said, 'You're way early. Take a step up in the (batter's) box.'

"I was like, 'Okay, dad.' But the next at-bat came ... And I took a step up, and the rest is history. I had to listen to my dad. It was a pretty good hit."

With a 3-2 road win over River Valley Conference South Division rival Durant on Wednesday night, Wilton is now riding a three-game win streak after a 1-16 start.

"I think the positive momentum we have going is tremendous," said Schnepper, who drove in two Wilton runs. "Better late than never, right? We were not playing that hot most of the season, but we've picked it up. Our bats are rolling, our defense has picked up, and our pitchers are locking in. It feels like a snowball going down a mountain gaining speed and power."

However, the teams will meet again in Durant on Saturday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Meaning Wednesday's game pales in comparison to what will be at stake when the weekend rolls around.

The Beavers (4-16, 3-13 RVC) struck early when a pitch hit Aidan Walker to leadoff in the top of the first.

Walker, a junior shortstop, worked his way around the base paths to score on a fielder's choice with Schnepper at the plate.

"I thought our guys stepped up," said Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada. "Gavin had a great game at the plate and made a great catch in right to secure it for us at the end.

Karson Willey then drove in Nolan Townsend with a base hit after Townsend, a senior headed to play at Mount Mercy, reached on a fielder's choice to put the Beavers up 2-0 after one.

"We struggled a little bit all year and lost a lot of close games, but winning three in a row here is big for us," said Souhrada. "It's nice and rewarding for these guys who have battled all year to get some wins down the stretch. Hopefully, we can continue that into the postseason. I'm proud of how they've battled the entire season."

That stood until the fifth, when Durant senior Ben Orr, an all-state Loras University recruit, walked and scored on a Garrett Hollenback RBI double. Hollenback scored to tie it at two when the next hitter, senior third baseman Kyle DeWulf, served a base hit into left field for the Wildcats (13-8, 10-7 RVC).

Ethan Gast, another Durant Loras commit, had two hits. The senior shortstop was the only player to go for multiple hits for either team. He led off the Wildcat first with a double but was left stranded.

Bryce Czarnetzki pitched a complete game for Durant but took the loss in giving up the three Wilton runs on four hits.

"We've got to execute, and we didn't execute," said Durant head coach Shawn Dierickx. "We hit the ball well at times, but we couldn't really put anything together. We had the bases loaded with no outs (in the third) and didn't score out of that. That's a situation we've got to execute.

"Later, we had a guy on second and wanted to bunt him over and popped it up. It's about the little things. We played pretty clean tonight, but we must do the little things well. That's what got us to state (in 2020)."

On the mound for the Beavers, senior Karson Willey returned to pitching and worked two scoreless frames before turning it over to senior Lucas DuRocher, who got the win thanks to the Schnepper long ball to left.

"Lucas came in and shut the door and got some big outs for us. We're just getting (Karson) back after an injured (pectoral muscle). He went two (innings), and we thought that was good enough. He did his job, and Lucas did his," Souhrada said.

"Everything has just been getting better and better," said Schnepper, who leads Wilton with 12 RBIs on the season. "It feels good for us to kick it up and play good baseball.

"But the game that matters is Saturday."

Wilton 3, Durant 2

Wilton;200;001;0--;3;4;1

Durant;000;020;0--;2;6;1

Karson Willey, Lucas DuRocher (3) and Cade Souhrada. Bryce Czarnetzki and Tevin Miller. WP -- DuRocher. LP -- Czarnetzki. Two or more hits -- Durant (Ethan Gast, Hollenback). HR -- Wilton (Gavin Schnepper). RBI -- Durant (Hollenback, Kyle DeWulf); Wilton (Schepper 2, Karson Willey).

Records: Durant 13-8, 10-7 RVC; Wilton 4-16, 3-13 RVC

