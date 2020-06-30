Speed propels Durant baseball past Wilton

Tied at one in the fourth, courtesy runner Garrett Hollenback stole second and third to set up Brendan Paper’s RBI single to give the Wildcats (5-3, 5-3 RVC) a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Three more runs were tacked on in the fifth to balloon the advantage to 5-1. Willkomm and Logan Callison each ended with two hits and an RBI as Durant totaled 11 hits.

“It was nice for the seniors to go out on this note,” Dierickx said. “We did tonight what we knew we were capable of. We can hit the ball really well.”

That was enough run support for sophomore Ethan Gast to notch his first win of the season.

Gast kept Wilton (4-4-1, 3-4) at bay with a lively fastball and an overpowering curve, limiting them to five hits while notching eight strikeouts.

The right-hander allowed just two runners to reach scoring position over the course of a full seven innings on 106 pitches.

“Hitting my spots helped a lot. If I put it where I need (it), they can’t hit it,” Gast said.

The Beavers, after taking an early 1-0 lead on Jackson Hull’s sacrifice fly in the third, did have some chances.