Two-out North Linn rally ends Durant's state trip

DES MOINES — For six-plus innings, the stage never seemed too big for the Durant baseball team.
But, needing just one out to grab their first state tournament win in program history, the lights may have gotten just a little bit too bright for the Wildcats.
A two-out RBI single from Austin Hilmer tied the game, then an RBI single up the middle from Parker Bechen ended it as North Linn rallied to beat Durant 2-1 Monday night in a Class 2A quarterfinal at Principal Park.
Until then, Durant starter Nate Dierickx had held North Linn — the top-hitting team in the tournament field and last year's runner-up — to just two hits.
But in the seventh, he walked one batter, hit another, and gave up three singles as the Wildcats ended a 12-5 season.
"I don't even know. I think I got a little nervous towards the end, whenever the guy got on second," Dierickx said. "I got nervous, which I shouldn't be, I've been in that situation before. But I think I just got nervous trying to end it."
Dierickx finished with seven strikeouts and entered the seventh inning having thrown just 80 pitches, but struggled with his control in the final frame. He walked the leadoff batter, only to pick him off and get the first out. He then gave up a single to Cael Bridgewater, who moved to second on a wild pitch, leading to a mound visit.
"I was getting ready to yank him but I looked to the assistant coach who is the pitching coach and he said, 'No, he's gone this far, he's got this,'" Durant coach Shawn Dierickx said. "It didn't happen and it's tough."
Dierickx hit Jarin Peyton but got the next batter to bring up Hilmer, who tied the game on the second pitch of the at-bat. Bechen also jumped on the second pitch to walk it off.
"I knew if I got to the plate, I was going to get a hit, I had that confidence," said Hilmer, who was 2-for-4 with a double in the game. "I knew if I got a good pitch, I was going to hit it and then after that, Parker getting another hit. Crazy. I'm so proud of our guys."
It was a tough loss for Dierickx, who only allowed three earned runs all season, two coming in the quarterfinal. Yet it isn't indicative of the growth he's made this year after posting a 4.64 ERA a season ago.
"He's become such a very good pitcher," Shawn Dierickx said. "I think back to when he was 10 years old and how ugly it looked and the silly things and he's always been so passionate and that's been a downfall because of how he kicks himself inside when something doesn't go right. ... He's become a pitcher instead of a thrower."
Until that seventh inning, Durant showed no jitters from making its first state tournament trip in 17 years. Instead, it was North Linn that showed some nerves in the first inning, an error on third baseman Lucas Voss allowing Drew DeLong to reach base, then a dropped ball from Ben Wheatley putting Ben Orr on, setting the table for Logan Callison.
Callison ripped the second pitch of his at-bat to the base of the left field wall to put the Wildcats up 1-0. Durant failed to push across any more runs, and Hilmer only allowed two hits and struck out six in seven innings to move to 9-0 on the season.
"He was tough," said Callison, one of five seniors in the lineup. "He had a lot of offspeed, he placed the ball really well so for us to get runners in and get them on base, it was just hard for us. ... I'm disappointed we lost, but I'm just happy with the team this year and the effort we put forth. Just to make it here is incredible."
While North Linn (19-2) finished with four errors, Durant's defense was nearly perfect.
Left fielder Aydin Flockhart ran down a deep fly ball in the third inning, hanging on after colliding with center fielder Jake Willkomm to end a North Linn threat.
Then, the infield got its chance to shine as a 5-2-5-1-6 double play ended the fifth inning after Hilmer got caught in a rundown trying to score and Bechen was thrown out trying to take third on the play.
"That catch in left center, I thought that ball, no way it was getting caught; that rundown was incredible too," Callison said. "A lot of great plays. It was great being out there with all my friends."
It was moments like those that made Durant feel like it belonged on the big stage, and also has the Wildcats hungry to return sooner rather than later.
"It shows us what we can do," Nate Dierickx said. "I knew this whole offseason this was going to be our year and I know next year will be another year. This is the start of something big for Durant, this is the start of a big era for us.
"We'll be here next year, I promise you."
