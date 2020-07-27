Two-out North Linn rally ends Durant's state trip

"I was getting ready to yank him but I looked to the assistant coach who is the pitching coach and he said, 'No, he's gone this far, he's got this,'" Durant coach Shawn Dierickx said. "It didn't happen and it's tough."

Dierickx hit Jarin Peyton but got the next batter to bring up Hilmer, who tied the game on the second pitch of the at-bat. Bechen also jumped on the second pitch to walk it off.

"I knew if I got to the plate, I was going to get a hit, I had that confidence," said Hilmer, who was 2-for-4 with a double in the game. "I knew if I got a good pitch, I was going to hit it and then after that, Parker getting another hit. Crazy. I'm so proud of our guys."

It was a tough loss for Dierickx, who only allowed three earned runs all season, two coming in the quarterfinal. Yet it isn't indicative of the growth he's made this year after posting a 4.64 ERA a season ago.

"He's become such a very good pitcher," Shawn Dierickx said. "I think back to when he was 10 years old and how ugly it looked and the silly things and he's always been so passionate and that's been a downfall because of how he kicks himself inside when something doesn't go right. ... He's become a pitcher instead of a thrower."