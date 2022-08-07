West Liberty's Wulf earns first-team all-state honors

West Liberty's Caleb Wulf helped lead the Comets to a substate final last month.

Saturday, he was selected as a Class 2A first-team all-stater by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association for his efforts.

Wulf, off to play at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, powered the Comets with his arm and his bat. He was 6-1 on the mound with a 0.90 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 54-plus innings. Wulf also batted .404 with seven doubles, three triples and 23 RBIs.

Wulf is a repeat first-team selection.

From the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Assumption had five players selected. Senior outfielders Max Stein and Noah Mack and senior pitcher/infielder Chance Dreyer were first-team selections in Class 3A while senior second baseman Jay Costello and senior center fielder John Argo made the third team.

Pleasant Valley pitcher Sam George, North Scott catcher Ryan Campbell, Davenport North outfielder Klayton Bolkema and Clinton pitcher/catcher Jai Jensen were first-team honorees in 4A.

Clinton shortstop Addison Binnie, North Scott pitcher Cody Sunny, PV catcher Ryan Thoreson and outfielder Caden McDermott were second-team choices in 4A, while Central DeWitt outfielder Jacob Maher made the second team in 3A.

Bettendorf pitcher Luke Bohonek and North Scott pitcher/shortstop Sam Skarich earned spots on the third team in 4A.

Sunny was selected as the initial recipient of the Paul Keitel Memorial Award, named in honor of the Hall of Fame umpire from DeWitt who died last January.

Johnston outfielder Miles Risley was named the IHBCA's Player of the Year in voting by coaches across the state.