Wheels come off late for Muskies in loss to CR Jefferson

While the Muscatine High School baseball kept within striking distance of Cedar Rapids Jefferson for most of Tuesday night's non-conference game at Tom Bruner Field, a seven-run sixth inning by the J-Hawks was too much for the Muskies to overcome.

Muscatine trailed 4-3 after four innings of play in the non-conference home game, but Jefferson scored three in the fifth before a sixth-inning outburst ended the game early via the 10-run rule, 13-3.

"We couldn't pitch, and we couldn't hit," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "That's on me. I have to get the kids better prepared. I'm failing the kids right now, and we have to fix some things.

"We're a little beat up, we have some guys out, but nobody feels bad for us. It's like the saying goes, 'When you have problems, most people don't care, and the rest are glad you have them.' That's kind of where we're at right now."

Muskie leadoff hitter Darnell Thompson tried to extend the game with a one-out base hit to left field with one away in the bottom of the sixth, but he was left stranded to end the game.

Thompson, a sophomore outfielder, brought the Muskies to within one in the fourth with a sacrifice fly that scored Miles Melendez.

That came after sophomore Keegan McAtee scored on a J-Hawk throwing error after he drew a walk to lead off the frame.

Melendez had the first RBI for Muscatine (3-16) when his base hit up the middle and brought home McAtee following his double to start the bottom of the second.

Most of the damage done by Jefferson (6-14) came from Carl Louvar out of the No. 8 spot in the lineup. Louvar went 2-for-2 with a walk and sacrifice fly. He drove in five runs.

"This one hurts," said Pippert. "We have to put the kids in a better position to succeed."

Logan Miller finished 2-for-4 with a pair of J-Hawk RBIs.

Abram Johnson added what proved to be the game-ender in the sixth with a base hit that scored Ian Wiederin as the J-Hawks batted around the order in the sixth. In front of Johnson, Wiederin singled in Adam Panoch, who drew one of eight walks issued by Muscatine.

Brody Toborg started on the mound for the Muskies and suffered the loss. He got the first two J-Hawk hitters of the game out on just three pitches, but that changed when Logan Wellmann doubled and was brought in by Zac Henderson to put Jefferson on top 1-0.

Kaden Haller, Colby Sneed, and Jacob Bierman all chipped in RBIs for the J-Hawks as well.

Sam Wagg started on the mound for Jefferson. He was replaced by Bierman in the fourth but got the win.

Senior Doug Custis was a bright spot at the plate for Muscatine. He went 2-for-3 with two doubles and also reached after being hit by a pitch.

He was left stranded all three times he reached, however.

Muscatine is back at it on Wednesday with a non-conference road game at Iowa City West. The varsity plays first at 5 p.m., with the JV to follow.

"I hope the kids look at (the quick turnaround) as an opportunity to forget it and move on," said the Muscatine fourth-year skipper. "Hopefully, this gives us a little perspective. The game of baseball should be fun for them to play, but when we play emotionless, and with no passion, this is what happens."

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 13, Muscatine 3 (6 innings)

CR Jefferson;112;027;---;13;13;3

Muscatine;010;200;---;3;7;3

Sam Wagg, Jacob Bierman and Adam Panoch. Brody Toborg, Jaime Martinez and Xavier Lerma. WP -- Wagg. LP -- Toborg. Two or more hits -- CR Jefferson (Abram Johnson 3, Logan Miller, Colby Sneed,Carl Louvar); Muscatine (Doug Custis). 2B -- CR Jefferson (Miller); Muscatine (Custis 2, Keegan McAtee, Martinez). RBI -- CR Jefferson (Johnson, Zac Henderson, Kaden Haller, Sneed, Bierman Louvar 5, Ian Wiederin, Miller 2); Muscatine (Miles Melendez, Jaime Martinez). Records -- CR Jefferson 6-14, Muscatine 3-16

