Balanced Muskies rout River Kings

Muscatine (5-6, 4-4 MAC) has been able to control the boards, especially as of late. Dieckman entered Thursday night’s contest leading the MAC in total rebounds with 72, though it’s Muskie Reed Ulses who held the team lead with 18, which ranked third in the MAC and one better than Dieckman before the win over the River Kings.

Dieckman added seven boards along with a block and assist on 3-of-5 shooting from the field. The 6-foot-7 senior did most of his damage from the free throw line, scoring seven from the charity stripe while only missing a pair.

The senior went for a dunk in the second quarter but lost the ball on the way up and thew it over the hoop. But a few Muskie possessions later, Dieckman took a pass from junior Dante Lee off a River Kings turnover, took a drop-step in the middle of the lane and not only threw down a two-handed slam, but drew a Clinton foul in the process and proceeded to nail the free throw.

“(After the miss), I was hungry for another chance,” Dieckman said. “I really did want that first one, I thought I had it.”

The Muskies’ depth continues to develop and show signs of contributing in a variety of ways, something they did Thursday night.