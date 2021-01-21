Balanced Muskies rout River Kings

CLINTON — With an eight-point lead in hand with two and a half minutes left in the third quarter, the Muscatine Muskies closed out their Mississippi Athletic Conference game against Clinton by outscoring the River Kings by fifteen points over the final quarter and change.
The 62-39 victory against the River Kings in Yourd Gym at Clinton High School was Muscatine’s fifth win in the last seven games. With the victory, the Muskies have already eclipsed last season’s win total. Muscatine went 4-18 in 2019-20. The season before that, the Muskies went 0-21.
“The past few years, we’ve learned from our mistakes, and it’s showing, ” Dieckman said. “We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now and we have a lot of guys who can score. We just need to keep finding the open guy.”
Dieckman and fellow senior Noah Yahn led the Muskies with 13 apiece.
“We’re starting to get in a rhythm,” Yahn said. “We’ve shown what we’re capable of, now we just need to build on that. We’re much more confident, we have good chemistry as a team. … That makes is a lot easier to go out there and play.
Waker Cler added a dozen to give Muscatine a third player in double figures. When the team is able to get a third scorer in double figures, the Muskies feel at their best.
Muscatine (5-6, 4-4 MAC) has been able to control the boards, especially as of late. Dieckman entered Thursday night’s contest leading the MAC in total rebounds with 72, though it’s Muskie Reed Ulses who held the team lead with 18, which ranked third in the MAC and one better than Dieckman before the win over the River Kings.
Dieckman added seven boards along with a block and assist on 3-of-5 shooting from the field. The 6-foot-7 senior did most of his damage from the free throw line, scoring seven from the charity stripe while only missing a pair.
The senior went for a dunk in the second quarter but lost the ball on the way up and thew it over the hoop. But a few Muskie possessions later, Dieckman took a pass from junior Dante Lee off a River Kings turnover, took a drop-step in the middle of the lane and not only threw down a two-handed slam, but drew a Clinton foul in the process and proceeded to nail the free throw.
“(After the miss), I was hungry for another chance,” Dieckman said. “I really did want that first one, I thought I had it.”
The Muskies’ depth continues to develop and show signs of contributing in a variety of ways, something they did Thursday night.
“Someone like Trevor Diederichs comes off the bench and plays hard, that’s what I’m trying to get everyone to do,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “He doesn’t score a lot, but he brings the defensive intensity.”
In Tuesday’s tense 52-50 nonconference road win over Burlington, Dieckman came off the bench for the first time of the season, and responded by posting a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds as well as three blocks and three assists.
Clinton (1-10, 0-8 MAC) was led by senior Treveon Bailey with 11. Junior Jai Jensen added six, as did Logan Mulholland, but the 15 turnovers committed by the River Kings was just the start of the problems Clinton faced against the Muskies.
“This is what it’s all about,” said Windham. “When everyone contributes, it makes it hard for the opponent to lock in on one guy. … During the game, we had to make adjustments, a couple years ago we couldn’t have done that. The guys are starting to learn the game, and I’m proud of them for that.”