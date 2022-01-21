Abingdon-Avon imposes its will on Galva 82-32

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Abingdon-Avon broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 82-32 explosion on Galva during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Tornadoes made the first move by forging a 20-5 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

Abingdon-Avon's offense pulled ahead to a 38-16 lead over Galva at halftime.

Abingdon-Avon's reign showed as it carried a 67-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

