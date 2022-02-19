Aledo Mercer County earns solid win over Canton 66-50

Aledo Mercer County trucked Canton on the road to a 66-50 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 19.
The Little Giants got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 19-18 margin over the Golden Eagles at halftime.
