Aledo Mercer County pulls python act on Annawan 77-56

Aledo Mercer County swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Annawan 77-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 18.

Aledo Mercer County opened a close 37-26 gap over Annawan at the intermission.

In recent action on February 8, Annawan faced off against Monmouth United and Aledo Mercer County took on Woodhull Al/Cam on February 8 at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

