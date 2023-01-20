Annawan escapes close call with Knoxville 51-47

Annawan could finally catch its breath after a close call against Knoxville in a 51-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
The last time Knoxville and Annawan played in a 62-38 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Annawan faced off against Kewanee Wethersfield. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.