Annawan mollywopps Woodhull Al/Cam 60-39

Annawan flexed its muscle and floored Woodhull Al/Cam 60-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Woodhull Al/Cam and Annawan played in a 57-42 game on February 19, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Woodhull Al/Cam faced off against Princeville and Annawan took on Kewanee Wethersfield on January 6 at Annawan High School. For more, click here.
