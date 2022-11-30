Annawan pushes over Rock Island Alleman 51-32

Annawan dumped Rock Island Alleman 51-32 in Illinois boys basketball on November 30.
Last season, Annawan and Rock Island Alleman faced off on December 1, 2021 at Annawan High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.