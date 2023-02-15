Annawan fans held their breath in an uneasy 60-53 victory over Princeville for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 15.

The last time Princeville and Annawan played in a 48-29 game on February 15, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on Feb. 10, Annawan squared off with Toulon Stark County in a basketball game. For results, click here.

