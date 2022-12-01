AREA BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Wilton has pieces in place for big 2022-23

WILTON — While it remains to be seen how much of a presence the shot clock will have on the state’s prep basketball landscape, Erik Grunder wants his Wilton High School boys basketball team’s internal shot clock to push the Beavers.

In preparation for the implementation of a 35-second shot clock this season, Grunder’s team has been practicing with a 20-second version in practice.

He said that he has even thought about lowering it from there, so unless Grunder is directing his team to burn clock, the Beavers shouldn't have any issues with the shot clock.

"One of our main goals this year is to create more shots for us," Grunder said. "When we looked at our stats last year and compared ourselves to teams that made it to state, we noticed they took more shots than we did.

"And one of the ways to create more shots, especially this year, is to use the shot clock as a speed thing."

Of course, the Beavers won’t mind if the shot clock comes into play while on the defensive end this season.

"Especially this year, we know that if we play defense well for long enough, we'll force a tough shot," senior Clayton Guyer said. "On offense, we go quick, we don't worry about it."

After going 17-6 (15-4 River Valley South) last season — the most wins for the program since the 2008-09 season — Wilton brings back a majority of its lineup.

"We have great chemistry together," said senior Aidan Walker, who went for 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds last season. "When we started practice back up, we just kind of picked up right where we left off."

That includes last season’s Journal Player of the Year in senior Caden Kirkman. The 6-foot-7 Augustana (S.D.) commit posted 28 points on 62% shooting, 10 rebounds and six assists in Wilton’s season-opening 84-45 win over Anamosa on Tuesday.

"We've got better depth this season," Kirkman said. "That's allowed us to really get after it at practice. We haven't been able to go against each other like this in practice since I've been here.

"Last year was a big step in the right direction. We wanted to make it further in the postseason (than the Class 2A regional second round). But we all improved and want to keep the pedal to the metal this year."

Kirkman has averaged a double-double over the past two seasons for the Beavers and was all-state as a sophomore.

"We want to get in transition this year and go fast, score fast," he said.

The Beavers' biggest loss to graduation was Jackson Hull. While Hull’s stats may not jump off the page (7.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 steals per game), his well-roundedness leaves a role for a “glue guy” in Grunder’s lineup.

Guyer and junior Casen Reid should see bigger roles this winter as will junior Landyn Putman, who was one of the RVC's most efficient scorers from range in 2021-22 in going for 11.5 points a game on 50% shooting from 3-point territory on 121 attempts.

"We lost Jackson, but Casen was our sixth-man last season," Kirkman said. "He got a lot better over the offseason and grew a little bit and got some bulk."

For more on the area's teams, here is a capsule look at what to expect for the 2022-23 season:

Columbus Wildcats

Last season: 4-18, 4-12 SEISC North

Top returners: Grant Watson, sr.; Tim Hills, jr.; Oscar Alcala, jr.

Outlook: Columbus, under second-year head coach Miguel Villagrana, has pieces in place to build on last season. The Wildcats return their top two scorers from last season in Watson (9.9 points per game) and Hills (8.8). Alcala only averaged four points a contest as a sophomore, but has raised that to double figures in Columbus’ first two games of the new campaign. The Wildcats have good size and list half the players on their 14-man roster at 6-foot or taller. At 6-foot-5, sophomore Keaton Clark could see more opportunities as the season goes along.

Durant Wildcats

Last season: 6-17, 4-15 RVC South

Top returners: Nolan DeLong, sr.; Garrett Hollenback, sr.; Caden Meyer, jr.; Charlie Huesmann, jr.

Outlook: Both DeLong and Hollenback averaged double-figure scoring as juniors (DeLong led the Wildcats at 15.7 points a game) and combined for over 14 rebounds per contest. Durant graduated four of its top seven scorers from the 2021-22 season. Tenth-year head coach Matt Straube is looking for players to emerge from a group of athletic underclassmen. "We have some really good pieces and guys that are stepping up into bigger roles nicely," Straube said. "Our guys are really working hard right now and buying in and we think we are poised for a big jump this year."

Louisa-Muscatine Falcons

Last season: 2-19, 2-14

Top returners: Xander Bieri, sr.; Ty Northrup, jr.; Dawson Downing, jr.

Outlook: The Falcons struggled mightily last winter, but first-year head coach Ben Corrigan has some upside in Bieri and Northrup, among others. Though the club has started 0-2 this season, Northrup went for 18 in the opener after he was limited to just six games as a sophomore. He showed promise as a freshman, putting up nine points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. However, last season’s leading scorer, Emmanuel Walker (9.4 points), has since graduated. Finnegan Cline, a 6-2 sophomore forward, may be one to watch.

Wapello Indians

Last season: 10-12, 9-7 SEISC North

Top returners: Jackson Lanz, jr.; Casey Short, sr.; Carson Belzer, sr.

Outlook: The Indians have a new head coach in Andy Rohr and may have the area’s biggest hole to fill as Maddox Griffin is now at Upper Iowa University. Griffin led the Indians in points, rebounds and assists each of the past three seasons (20 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists last season). Lanz averaged 8.5 points a game to finish second in scoring. Belzer and Short were rotational players a season ago, but will be key to Rohr’s lineup as seniors. “They are showing up every day working hard and having fun doing it,” said Rohr. “They are fully buying into the process and their team, and that’s all I can ask.”

West Liberty Comets

Last season: 3-19 1-18 RVC South

Top returners: Ty Jones, sr.; Jayce McHugh, jr.; Seth Axsom, so.

Outlook: The Comets have to make up for the graduation of Caleb Wulf, who either led or was top-two on the team in virtually every meaningful statistic last season, including 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds a game. While Jones, McHugh and Axsom could share the load and represent three quality players for head coach James Laughlin to build around, the Comets will need to supplement those top returners. McHugh and Jones averaged double figures in points last season while Axsom appears to have taken a leap in going for 11.5 points a game in West Liberty's 0-2 start after scoring under four a game as a freshman.