 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

At last, Woodhull Al/Cam eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Peoria Quest Charter 88-83

  • 0

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Woodhull Al/Cam could topple Peoria Quest Charter 88-83 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.

Recently on February 18 , Woodhull Al/Cam squared up on Biggsville West Central in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News