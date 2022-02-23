At last, Woodhull Al/Cam eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Peoria Quest Charter 88-83

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Woodhull Al/Cam could topple Peoria Quest Charter 88-83 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.

