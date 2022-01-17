Aurora Waubonsie Valley sews up Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-39

Aurora Waubonsie Valley found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-39 in Illinois boys basketball on January 17.

Aurora Waubonsie Valley made the first move by forging a 19-14 margin over Taylor Ridge Rockridge after the first quarter.

Aurora Waubonsie Valley's shooting moved to a 26-16 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at halftime.

The Warriors' edge showed as they carried a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Aurora Waubonsie Valley's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-11 points differential.

