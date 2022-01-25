Bellevue Marquette Catholic delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Calamus-Wheatland 68-67

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bellevue Marquette Catholic didn't mind, dispatching Calamus-Wheatland 68-67 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Calamus-Wheatland took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 20 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. For more, click here.
