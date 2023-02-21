Bellevue Marquette Catholic handled Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 76-56 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball action on Feb. 21.

Last season, Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared off with Jan. 11, 2022 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on Feb. 13, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.